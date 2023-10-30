“We are not happy with the situation” - Fernando Alonso talks about yet another dismal Aston Martin performance in Mexico F1 GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso revealed the work that has been going on in the team amid the loss of performance he has experienced in the final races of the 2023 F1 season. Yet another weekend ended with disappointment for the Spaniard after a poor start to the Mexico City Grand Prix ended with a DNF; and a double DNF for the team.

The performance that Aston Martin is currently going through is the polar opposite of how they were initially in 2023. Fernando Alonso scored multiple podiums and brought the team to the top of the table, undoubtedly, with help from his teammate, Lance Stroll. However, their recent performance has taken a heavy toll.

The recent Grand Prix was a tough one for Fernando Alonso. He could only qualify P13, and after picking up damage from Sergio Perez's collision with Charles Leclerc on turn 1, things got worse for him. He was passed by Lance Stroll later in the race and then decided to retire the car on the 48th lap while running second last in the race (P17).

As AS.com quoted Alonso, he was disappointed with the race result:

"It's hard. It is not the funeral that I see when I come to talk to the Press, we work as much as we can and we are not happy with the situation, it is not the position we want but we work very hard to reverse this situation."

During the final stages of the race, Lance Stroll made contact with an Alfa Romeo, sending him into a spin, and retired from the race as well. Overall, no points were scored in favor of Aston Martin in the race.

Fernando Alonso certain of losing positions in the driver's championship

While Aston Martin was one of the top three teams earlier in the season, they have settled for fifth place, as it currently seems. It is difficult for them to battle with McLaren, who have improved amazingly well in the second half of the season. As Fernando Alonso mentioned, he is also certain of losing some places in the driver's championship.

"We are fixed in our position in the constructors' championship and in the drivers' championship I will lose a couple of positions," Alonso said (via AS.com). "It is incredible that we are ahead of Ferrari or George (Russell) or Lando (Norris), we will lose those positions because they have a very fast car. We will see what we can do."

Fernando Alonso is currently in fifth place, tied with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at 183 points. However, others like Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are not very distant (only a difference of 14 and 17 points, respectively).