"We haven’t forgotten how we started"- McLaren boss predicts 'strong second half' for team after 'issues' at start of 2022 F1 season

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has predicted a strong second half of the season for the team.

McLaren started the season as the eighth fastest car on the grid and were even behind the midfield contenders. After the first few races, the team figured out what was wrong with the car and has grown from strength to strength since then.

Talking about the team's prospects for the second half of the season, the McLaren team boss said:

“Overall, obviously to be seeing now where we have been in terms of performance (in Hungary) – clearly been the fourth fastest team – yes, it’s encouraging for me. A good finish of this first half of the season… because we haven’t forgotten how we started the season with the issues we were having on the brakes, with battling at the end of the field in the Bahrain race weekend."

The McLaren boss emphasized the importance of staying in the battle for P4 against Alpine, which has Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Seidl said:

"The strong reaction the team has shown after that, that’s also something which I’m very happy with. I think it’s now set for a strong second half of the season on our side, which we also need in order to make sure we stay in this battle for P4.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 One of motorsport's most iconic views. It's race week. Let's go! One of motorsport's most iconic views. It's race week. Let's go! 🇧🇪 https://t.co/NJi8WOcv6Z

McLaren has signed up Lando Norris on a long-term contract. There have been suggestions the British driver might have made a mistake by doing so, but the young driver does not think that way. Talking about the prospects of the team, Norris sounded quite optimistic, saying:

"It's not that everything isn't (good) now, but a new wind tunnel and certain other projects we have with the team which are coming along, and which will hopefully give us better performance by '24 and '25. I also look forward to those times. We might not just go out and win, but I want to convince myself that it'll definitely help us move in that direction."

McLaren doing better in some areas than top teams

Lando Norris pointed out how McLaren have fared better than some of the top teams in the grid in some areas. According to the British driver, the team is improving, and good days are ahead for the team. Talking to the media, he said:

McLaren @McLarenF1 Let's go racing. Just a reminder... Eau Rouge is steep!Let's go racing. Just a reminder... Eau Rouge is steep! 😅 Let's go racing. 👊 https://t.co/MyxfgYPlk6

"There are so many good things that we're doing as a team that I see us doing better than some of the top teams at times. It's just sometimes you don't have the car that can show that, if that makes sense. I'm happy. I also feel like I made a good decision being here for so long."

He added:

"I'm enjoying it, which is for me the most important thing. Every year, I'm still excited to see what the future holds because I'm almost more and more optimistic of where we can end up in a few years."

Compared to last season, where he had four podiums, this time around, Norris has only one thus far.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav