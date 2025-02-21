"We are just 20 years older": Ferrari boss makes his feelings known about working with Lewis Hamilton after 2 decades

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur shared his feelings on working with Lewis Hamilton after nearly two decades as he joins the Italian outfit this season. The two had previously worked together in the junior series of Formula 1 where he was quite successful.

Hamilton recently had the chance to drive Ferrari's 2025 challenger, the SF-25 on the Fiorano Circuit after revealing the car during the F1 75 launch event in London. This is the first time in over a decade that the Briton will not be driving for Mercedes after making the blockbuster move to the Scuderia.

At the team, he will be working under Frederic Vasseur, who has been the team's principal since the 2023 season. As mentioned, the two worked together in the junior series and still share a "common bond," as Vasseur told Sky Sports in an interview. He also stated Hamilton has the "same level of excellence" that he did back in the day.

"It's not exactly the same," Vasseur said when asked if Hamilton was the same as he was back in 2006.

"[...]and I'm not exactly the same also, that we are just 20 years old there, together. But yeah, that you have still some common bond that he has the same level of excellence, and this is important for a team, that we need to have someone pushing the team at the limit at every single second on every single area and is doing a perfect job on this with charts."

Lewis Hamilton on how he "needed" his move to Ferrari

Although joining Ferrari had been previously speculated for the seven-time World Champion, the announcement came rather unprecedented last year. He had a 1+1 year contract beginning in 2024 with Mercedes, however, the team announced his departure before the season after he signed with the Italian outfit.

Lewis Hamilton officially became the team's driver on New Year's Day, as his contract with Mercedes ended, and got behind the wheel of a Ferrari-powered F1 car for the first time in his career a few weeks later.

Describing his emotions upon joining the team, Hamilton mentioned that he realized he "needed" the move, and has been walking around with a huge smile recently.

"I think when I got here I realized just how much I needed it and how great it's felt and I'm literally walking around with a smile, such a big smile on my face every day. I come to work. It's very revitalizing," Lewis Hamilton said.

The team is expected to have a strong base to build on this year, especially after their performance in the latter part of the 2024 season. Lewis Hamilton will partner with Charles Leclerc, and both drivers are capable of competing for the World Championship.

