"We just go along with our plan" - Haas F1 does not expect 'pain' with delayed upgrades to its car

Haas has opted not to bring any upgrades to its car for the next four to five races. The team is not letting the other teams' upgrade plans affect their own plans. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that the team will not suffer too much due to the delayed upgrades.

The South Tyrolean team principal said:

“I think we shouldn’t have pain, otherwise we should have brought the upgrade earlier. As I said before, it was a conscious decision to do this. So I think we can get enough out of what we have got. And again, I have to repeat, I don’t know what the other ones are bringing. There are big announcements of big upgrades, but I don’t know how good they are.”

He further added:

“It’s not only the upgrades, it’s also when you understand the car better, you just make improvements. It’s especially difficult to say with the bouncing, because with the bouncing, if you have bouncing, you’re really slow. And then if you sort that one out, you go really fast. But that doesn’t mean that it’s an upgrade. It’s maybe only in your set-up that you can get rid of the bouncing.”

Haas will be looking to regain its strong form from the start of the season.

Haas: There will be one by France

Steiner further spoke about Haas' future plans for its car. He revealed that when they finally bring in their upgrades, they will be quite extensive. However, this will probably not happen before the French GP.

He said:

“I have no idea about what updates other people are bringing. If I would know that, I would be a smart guy! We know exactly, we made a plan, why we do this. So we just go along with our plan, and don’t jump on what other people do, and react to it.”

He further explained:

“[It covers] everything; you will see when we bring the upgrade, it’s everywhere, we will make a nice package. I wouldn’t say everywhere, that’s exaggerated, but quite a big one, it’s not just a turning vane or something like this. It’s quite that a few changes, it’s substantial - I think for France.”

Despite putting on a brave face, it appears as though the American team is facing financial problems once again. Furthermore, it will be looking to have a strong weekend in Barcelona.

