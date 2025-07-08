"We just lose places for fun?": An irate Fernando Alonso chastised his race engineer during F1 British GP

Fernando Alonso was far from impressed with how his British GP race turned out last weekend. Taking the team radio during the race, Alonso did not shy away from sharing his frustration, as he lost multiple places due to the team's strategy.
The Aston Martin driver started his race from P7 but ended up in P9 once the Checkered Flag fell. However, the Spanish star had the potential to finish up the order and grab multiple more points.
After numerous changes in terms of race position, Alonso looked prominent to finish in P8. However, things changed drastically in Lap 38 when he pitted and was down in P15. Despite this, the two-time world champion was able to get inside the Top 10, but could not return to P8, the position he was in, or P7, the position he started his race from.
As Alonso saw his race falling apart and was losing places, here's how he took to his team radio to share this frustration:
In a recently published post by F1, Alonso told his race engineer, Andrew Vizard.
"All the people we lose places to, they have worse tyres or we just lose places for fun"
To his, the engineer responded:
"So Ocon is in P17, and he is significantly out of tire."
Following this, Alonso further added:
"Great to see how you never get it right with me."
Here's the video of Fernando Alonso speaking to his race engineer:
Compared to him, his teammate, Lance Stroll, made a significant jump in the race and finished in P7. Despite starting from P17, Stroll had the advantage of a superior strategy, pitted thrice, and improved 10 places.
Fernando Alonso disappointed with Aston Martin's strategy at the British GP
Fernando Alonso vented out his frustration in the post-race interview as the Aston Martin driver called out the team's strategy. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the Spanish driver said:
"Quite disappointing race for us to be honest, starting P7, finish P9," Alonso said after the race. "It feels like we lost an opportunity to score more points but we got it wrong today, very wrong with the strategy and this can happen in a messy race."
“Last week, a one-stop in Austria was the right call to score more points than what we deserve probably and today we were a little unlucky so hopefully the next race we have an opportunity in mixed conditions, we get it right," he further added. (Via F1.com)
Fernando Alonso is trailing Lance Stroll in the Driver's Championship. He is in P14 in the standings with 16 points after 12 races and two Sprints, whereas Stroll is in P12 with 20 points with the same number of races under his belt.