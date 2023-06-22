“We are just one upgrade away from victory”: Mercedes camp optimistic about winning an F1 race this season

Many of the W14's flaws have been eliminated or reduced to a reasonable level since Mercedes redesigned it from the ground up. The W14 has grown more predictable.

The team, though, was still cautious with predictions following the double podium in Barcelona. Lewis Hamilton's third-place performance on the Montreal fear circuit sparked optimism. The team hopes to resume winning after the summer break.

Toto Wolff, the team's boss, was still apprehensive after the upgrade's first two appearances at Monte Carlo and Barcelona. But both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have faith in Mercedes.

"We're just one upgrade away from victory," a Mercedes engineer said.

Mercedes performed admirably in the Canadian Grand Prix. Three-tenths are still missing on Red Bull and one-tenth on Aston Martin, according to the Mercedes engineer's estimation. Ferrari is a 10th of a second behind.

"Our old sidepods were just as little the reason for our problems as the geometry of the side panels explains Red Bull's success," Mercedes Technical Director James Allison said.

The Brackley-based team has not said where it intends to improve. However, it is likely that it will occur again in the floor or underbody, side box, and engine cover.

The distance to Max Verstappen is still too large to hope for victory for Mercedes. That could change with future updates. After the summer break, both believe the team will be able to win races on their own again.

Mick Schumacher to drive his father's Mercedes at the Goodwill festival

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher will make his Goodwood Festival of Speed debut next month in a 2011 W02 raced by his father Michael.

The W02, driven by Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg, was a frequent points scorer, helping the team finish fourth in the constructors' title. It is still the only Mercedes car that did not finish on the podium, finishing fourth at the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix.

In addition to Schumacher's presence at Goodwood, Esteban Gutierrez will race up the hill in a W12, the car that gave Mercedes its most recent constructors' championship victory, in 2021. They will display the cars to the public and open the official F1 Pit Lane area for public access, which will be open from Friday to Sunday.

Mick Schumacher is not the only notable F1 name racing at Goodwood; four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has also confirmed his attendance. Vettel will race cars from his personal collection, including a Williams FW14B and a McLaren MP4/8, to promote the usage of entirely sustainable fuels.

