"We have to learn"- Carlos Sainz urges Ferrari to be like Red Bull in 2023 F1 season

Carlos Sainz would have had a slight chance with the Italians for the championship this 2022 season if it wasn't for Ferrari's own shortcomings. The Spanish driver, during an interview at EFE, spoke about his hopeful future for Ferrari. It is their goal to win the title next season and Carlos Sainz admits the team will have 'to be more like Red Bull' in 2023 if they have a chance of contending.

They have a good car, but there are still some improvements required as a team. Carlos Sainz said:

"The base is there. This year we have a solid foundation with a very good car and the team is progressing. We have to try to improve a couple of things like reliability and consistency, but we have to remember that this year we were up against a team like Red Bull who do things perfectly. We have to learn and be the ones to do them like this next year."

This season hasn't been the best for the Scuderia with constant strategic errors, which has put them well behind Red Bull in the constructor standings and Carlos Sainz 116 points behind Max Verstappen in the driver's championship. With only six races remaining, the hope currently is to have a stable end to the season, staying ahead of Mercedes (who are not that far behind) till the end of the campaign.

Carlos Sainz said,

"I would like us to have a consistent season finale, especially with the amount of things that have happened to us this year."

He added:

"I would like a quiet last part of the season, if less things happen to us and we manage to raise the rhythm and moments for next year, which will be a new opportunity."

Carlos Sainz is pretty hopeful that Ferrari will put up a good fight for the title next season. The Spanish driver sees next year as another opportunity to win.

On being asked about Ferrari contesting for the 2023 championship, the 28-year-old said:

"I think so. This year we would have fought for the title if we had worked a little better and had a little luck at the beginning of the season and why not think that next year is a new opportunity and that it can come true. Ferrari, after the big step it made from last year to this year, must set that goal."

The team has also taken a good leap from 2021 to 2022 and the focus is now on getting better for 2023.

Carlos Sainz expects Singapore to be the toughest race

The Singapore circuit is known to be the most ardous due to the high humidity and heat in the country. It is extremely demanding physically, but Sainz awaits to train hard and be ready for the challenge.

In the interview, he continued:

"It will be very difficult physically because it has always been humid and hot. This is the most difficult race in the World Cup, so I will use it this week to train in high temperatures and acclimatize. I think this is a circuit that can go well for the car and can give us a good chance to go for a win which would be great before the end of the season."

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari will work towards victory in this race to achieve a good end to the campaign.

