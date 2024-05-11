"We’ll miss you, Xavi" - Fans react to Charles Leclerc's race engineer being replaced by a new one

F1 fans were left reeling after it was announced that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's race engineer Xavi Marcos will be replaced by Bryan Bozzi from the race in Imola.

Marcos had been the race engineer of the Monegasque driver since the beginning of the 2019 season when he joined the Scuderia from Sauber. As a pair, they won five races and had numerous podium finishes in the sport.

As per Autosport, the Ferrari F1 team in their statement announced the news, stating:

“Organisational update: Ferrari announces that, as of Monday 13 May, Xavi Marcos will bring his valuable experience gained as a race engineer with the Formula 1 team to the development of other important company programmes.”

F1 fans took to social media platform X to give their reactions to Marcos' departure from the Italian team.

"We’ll miss you, Xavi," wrote a fan.

"I actually asked myself all the time what Xavi is even there for. No useful information and if it’s way too late. That guy was one of the worst race engineers of all time tbh. No loss. Hope he’s doing good on his other job, though," said another fan.

Charles Leclerc pays tribute to his race engineer Xavi Marcos

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, has stated that Xavi Marcos always pushed harder in the sport and he was grateful for his support.

On his social media platform, Instagram, the 26-year-old paid tribute to his departing race engineer and wished him luck for his future job:

"Grazie mille di tutto Xavi. So many years working together, my first pole, my first win as well as my first year in Ferrari was alongside you and you always got the better out of me by pushing so hard no matter the situation we were in. Thank you for everything and good luck for your new adventures in the future."

Charles Leclerc and Xavi Marcos were one of the most popular driver-race engineer pairings in the paddock and on social media due to their infamous radio messages during the races.

The pairing also frustrated many Tifosis due to the lack of clarity during important junctures of the races. Charles Leclerc and his fans will hope that he develops a better understanding and communication with Bryan Bozzi and achieves more success together, starting from Imola.