“We’ll see what the future brings” - Sebastian Vettel opens up about a possible F1 return 

We might see the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel back in F1, albeit in a different role. The legendary driver recently stated he had a good meeting with Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenical in Monaco earlier this year.

Vettel has been very vocal about sustainability and climate change and how F1 race cars affect it, even before his retirement. When asked about his return, the German did not rule out a move to holding an official role, either at the FIA or F1 to continue his mission.

When speaking to PlanetF1.com about his supposed comeback, Sebastian Vettel said:

"Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings."

"We’ll see but I have some ideas. I’ve been to Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with Stefano [Domenicali]," he added further.

The German is taking two cars from his collection to the famous Goodwood Hill this weekend. They are namely, Nigel Mansell's championship-winning Williams FW14B and Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/8 from 1993.

As an effort to push for awareness of the impact of motorsport on the climate, both cars have been converted to run on synthetic fuel.

Sebastian Vettel explains how races have been impacting the climate

Sebastian Vettel considers that the F1 has a huge responsibility toward the environment and saving the climate as it hosts one of the world's biggest motorsports events worldwide.

Explaining with an example of the British GP this year, he said:

“A lot of people attend, I think you had around 500,000 people in the British Grand Prix last weekend. So there’s a lot more to it than just the cars but obviously the cars, everybody sees them."

However, there is still time to see what the German does since there are plenty of job offers that he has had at F1 since 2022. But as of now, he still wants to devote as much time as possible to his kids.

Speaking about the same, Vettel said:

"I’m spending a lot of time with my kids as well. We’ve done a bit of travelling as well in the van so I do enjoy that. But certainly, I also know that I will not be living the life of my kids, it’s not going to be my main task."

Talking about his mission to make more environment friendly and his approach to his current life, Sebastian Vettel said:

“There’s lots of interest from different angles, But I set myself the goal last year that I want to be free and I say no to a lot of things in the first place. Because I want to get to know this version of myself, that doesn’t have let’s say a fixed schedule and is able to look into different things and get inspired."