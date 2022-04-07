"We’ll see how it all plays out" - Fernando Alonso says Alpine looking forward to F1 Australian GP after 'frustrating' race in Saudi Arabia

Fernando Alonso has revealed the Alpine F1 team is looking forward to the Australian GP after a disappointing weekend in Saudi Arabia. The Spanish driver believes the team has been working hard on their development and the car's performance was satisfying in the first two races of the season.

Looking forward to the Australian GP with optimism in a team preview, Alonso said:

“I like the track and whilst it’s quite difficult to overtake the changes have been made to encourage this, so we’ll see how it all plays out. We deserve to be much higher in the standings after two races. Our car has been good and the performance has also been good over the weekends.”

The double world champion believes Alpine's 2022 F1 car has shown promising signs in terms of performance in the first two weekends. Despite the challenging nature of the Albert Park circuit, the Spaniard is optimistic about the race ahead because of the new changes made to the circuit layout.

Alpine have been working on their car development ahead of the 2022 Australian GP

Fernando Alonso revealed that the team have been working hard on their car development ahead of the Australian GP. Despite the retirement in Saudi Arabia, the Spaniard believes he could have finished sixth and is satisfied with the overall pace of the car.

Reflecting upon the first two race weekends of the 2022 season, the Alpine driver said:

“Last weekend was a disappointment as we looked comfortable and set for sixth position until we had our retirement. It was frustrating but we can be pleased with our overall pace so far."

"Sundays is where the points are scored so we just need to make sure we score points then. The whole team is working hard to make sure we keep on top of our development. We had some fair and exciting racing in Saudi and also in Bahrain.”

The Spaniard retired from the Saudi Arabian GP due to an engine failure. Alpine has confirmed that Alonso’s car will be fitted with a new engine in Australia, as a water pump disintegrated and fell into the engine at the last race weekend.

