"We miss you": Fans react to late Jules Bianchi's spectacular drive at the 2014 F1 Monaco GP

F1 fans remembered former F1 driver Jules Bianchi as this Monaco GP weekend marks the nine-year anniversary of his points-scoring finish at his home race.

The Frenchman was driving for Marussia Racing back in 2014 and was racing in the back of the grid throughout the season. But in Monaco, he showed his talent and skill behind the wheel and finished ninth despite starting the race from 21st.

Bianchi, who was the godfather of current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, pulled off an incredible overtake on Kamui Kobayashi during the race, which proved pivotal in his efforts to score points in the end.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman passed away in 2015 after he collided with a stationary tractor at the 2014 Japanese GP.

Formula 1 @F1



Forever in our hearts



#MonacoGP #F1 On this day in 2014, Jules Bianchi demonstrated his exceptional talent as he stunned the F1 world to pick up his and Marussia's first points in MonacoForever in our hearts On this day in 2014, Jules Bianchi demonstrated his exceptional talent as he stunned the F1 world to pick up his and Marussia's first points in Monaco ✨Forever in our hearts ❤️#MonacoGP #F1 https://t.co/0bYtR6CW3A

F1 fans took to Twitter to share their views on Bianchi's performance at the Monaco GP, with one fan mentioning that they missed him, saying:

"We miss you Jules."

Here are some more reactions:

Geezy 🏎️ @jb17cl16 @F1 Never forgotten and never will be. He’s racing with the legends now. He was an exceptional driver, kind, humble and funny person as well. Even though I never had a chance to meet him, he feels so much like a family. Rest in peace Jules, you’ll always be remembered. 🕊️ @F1 Never forgotten and never will be. He’s racing with the legends now. He was an exceptional driver, kind, humble and funny person as well. Even though I never had a chance to meet him, he feels so much like a family. Rest in peace Jules, you’ll always be remembered. 🕊️♥️

Steve Mowat @SteveMowat4 @F1 I was there that weekend. I remember the whole of the swimming pool grandstand cheering him on regardless of who they were there to support. @F1 I was there that weekend. I remember the whole of the swimming pool grandstand cheering him on regardless of who they were there to support.

Marcin Dymidiuk @dymidiuk @F1 Jules Bianchi scored a memorable two points for the Marussia team @F1 Jules Bianchi scored a memorable two points for the Marussia team 😍

“I know this city by heart, wherever I go on the track" - Charles Leclerc on the Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc mentioned that he was looking forward to racing at the Monaco GP, his home race, once again and claimed that he knew the city by heart.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

“I mean as good as last year and the years before. It is always very special for me because those are the streets where I've grown up. I know this city by heart, wherever I go on the track. I've got some friends living right over the track and can see the race from their apartments.”

He added:

“I don't believe too much in luck. But it’s true when you see the record it has not always been so easy on race day. But Saturday was good. I hope we can reproduce a good performance this Saturday with a better Sunday this time.”

Leclerc also said:

“I mean honestly Red Bull is still the team to beat. With a special lap maybe, we can beat them in qualifying. In the race, they are extremely quick but again on a track like this overtaking is really difficult. And not only Red Bull is quick, but Aston Martin will also be in the mix. Mercedes arrived with a very different-looking car, which I'm curious to see how it performs, and then we need to see where we are and what is possible.”

Charles Leclerc will be looking to finish on the podium and challenge Red Bull for the win at the historic Monaco GP on Saturday and Sunday (May 27, 28)

