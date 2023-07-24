“We need to focus on ourselves and do more”: Ferrari boss disagrees with Toto Wolff’s F2 vs F1 comments

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently replied to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's comments about Max Verstappen's unprecedented pace. Wolff feels like Verstappen is driving an F1 car while others are in F2 cars. The Frenchman took a light jibe at Wolff's team and how it felt the same when they were dominating the sport.

At first, Toto Wolff summarized the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP and spoke about the massive pace difference between Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid. He admitted that Red Bull is miles ahead of anyone, so much so that it feels like Verstappen is driving an F1 car while others are in F2 cars. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Mercedes team boss said:

“It is a meritocracy. We are going to fight back and win races and championships but today you’ve seen the pace that Max had, and you saw it already on the long runs on Friday [practice]. That is where they are. It is like a field of Formula 2 cars against a Formula 1 [car]. They’ve done the best job. Within the regulations, they’ve done the best job.”

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin Vasseur retorts Toto Wolff's comment "F2s trying to catch up with an F1 (Red Bull)"



"Give him an F2 and we'll see (laughs). Red Bull is in front, but the feeling is the same as when Mercedes was there."



“We need to focus on ourselves and do more and minimize mistakes. I… pic.twitter.com/H7vvGHeSyB 🗣️|Vasseur retorts Toto Wolff's comment "F2s trying to catch up with an F1 (Red Bull)""Give him an F2 and we'll see (laughs). Red Bull is in front, but the feeling is the same as when Mercedes was there."“We need to focus on ourselves and do more and minimize mistakes. I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After Wolff's comments on the pace difference, Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur was asked for his views on the same topic in a press conference. Vasseur chuckled and simply stated that Verstappen should be given an F2 car to properly compare where he stands.

Later on, he stated how everyone had the same feeling when Mercedes was dominating the sport. Vasseur simply wants to focus on Ferrari and not make such statements. He said (via formu1a.uno):

“Give him an F2 and we'll see (laughs). Red Bull is in front, but the feeling is the same as when Mercedes was there. We must focus on us and do more and minimize mistakes. I don't think it makes sense to make these kinds of statements.”

Carlos Sainz more focused on current issues at Ferrari than his future in the team and the sport

Carlos Sainz stated that there are more important matters to deal with at Ferrari than mull over his future with the team and the sport in general. He also stated that there have been so many races on the 2023 F1 calendar that he has not had much time to think about his future.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference prior to the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, where Sportskeeda was present, he said:

"I personally agree with Fréd. I think in Ferrari right now there are much bigger priorities than sorting out the future of its drivers. Also, personally, with so many races consecutively, it’s not like you can stop for a minute and really think about your future and what you want to do and what you see in the next two or three years happening for you. I think with so many back-to-backs, so many races, it’s difficult."

Carlos Sainz News @CSainzNews_ Carlos about focusing on the year instead of the future [with Ferrari]:



“No, I personally agree with Fréd. I think in Ferrari right now there's much bigger priorities than sorting out the future of its drivers. Also, personally, with so many races consecutively, it’s not -” Carlos about focusing on the year instead of the future [with Ferrari]:“No, I personally agree with Fréd. I think in Ferrari right now there's much bigger priorities than sorting out the future of its drivers. Also, personally, with so many races consecutively, it’s not -” pic.twitter.com/E46KRvOD4U

Ferrari is currently fourth in the constructors' championship with 167 points, while other top teams like Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Red Bull are ahead of them.