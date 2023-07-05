Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke about Lewis Hamilton with high regard, calling the Briton the "most important personality" in the sport. Singing praises about the seven-time world champion, Wolff assured everyone that Hamilton will remain with the team until he clinches his eighth title.

Toto Wolff spoke extensively about Lewis Hamilton's larger-than-life personality during his visit to 10 Downing Street, London. Speaking about the multi-faceted driver, Wolff said to Sky Sports:

"Hamilton is clearly the most important personality in our sport. He is so multi-dimensional. He is not only a racing driver and world champion, but he is trailblazing for diversity, for sustainability, and there are no limits for Lewis Hamilton as a racing driver, as an entrepreneur, and as a politician. I think he is one of the most spectacular personalities and characters that I have ever met."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali agreed with Wolff as he applauded Hamilton's immense contribution to the sport on and the off the track. Domenicali added that he hoped to see Lewis Hamilton fight at the front while asking Toto Wolff to deliver a faster car for the seven-time world champion.

"I would say more short-term, I would love to see Lewis still fighting on the track, but I agree with Toto that he is an incredible personality. He has shown that he has raised the bar of interest in a lot of topics...Toto make sure that he is running with a good F1 car," Domenicali added.

Replying to Domenicali's request, the Austrian admitted that the team owes Hamilton his record-eighth championship.

"We owe him an eighth world championship," the Mercedes team boss concluded.

Heading into the British GP, Wolff and Hamilton have a lot to look forward to, as the team is introducing big upgrades for the W14.

Lewis Hamilton praises fellow British drivers foreseeing a bright future

Ahead of his home race, Lewis Hamilton heaped praises on his fellow British F1 drivers, George Russell and Lando Norris, predicting a bright future for the two. While the veteran driver is nearing the end of his career, the two young Brits will continue to represent the country in the sport.

"It's not passing the baton, but knowing we have other great British drivers will prolong the success of the Brits moving forwards. Our fan base will always have good drivers [to cheer for] because we generally develop good drivers in the UK," said Hamilton to Sky Sports.

Speaking about his 25-year-old Mercedes teammate and 23-year-old McLaren driver, Hamilton added:

"George and Lando are both incredibly talented and have such a bright future ahead of them. It's crazy to think they are as young as they are. Lando is 23 but has been here for ages. I'm excited to watch their journey and where they get to," he added.

Both Russell and Norris debuted in 2019 and are currently in their fifth F1 season.

