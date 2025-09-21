"We had the potential to do a better job": Ferrari boss after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's disastrous F1 Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur claimed that they as a team had more potential, as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished P9 and P8, respectively, at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. The Italian team looked sharp in the Friday Practice sessions as Leclerc finished in the Top 3 in FP1 and FP2, with Hamilton clocking in the fastest time in FP2.However, the performance in the SF-25 drifted away from them, which resulted in a messy qualifying for both drivers, with the seven-time F1 world champion failing to get out of Q2 and starting the race from P12. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc crashed into the wall and failed to register any time in Q3 and started the race in P10.Both Ferrari drivers made good starts and gained positions off the line, and found themselves in the Top 10 after the first lap. However, the pair were unable to make any further progress in the race, coming to finish P8 and P9 with Hamilton leading his teammate.Speaking with Sky Sports at the end of the race, the Ferrari team principal believed that the SF-25 had more potential than the results showed, saying:“The pace was there this weekend. On Friday the pace was strong, then on Saturday we couldnt put things together. Today we were stuck with traffic. We lost this weekend yesterday not today. We had the potential to make a better job,”It was an underwhelming weekend operationally for the Maranello-based outfit as they messed up the running order in qualifying as well.Ferrari team boss reflects on difficult qualifying in BakuFerrari team boss Frederic Vasseur stated that he was frustrated with the qualifying session in Baku as he believed that they as a team had the pace throughout the weekend.Speaking with Sky Sports, the Frenchman said on Saturday:&quot;It is a lot of frustration, because from the beginning of the weekend, we've had a strong pace over one lap and in the long runs. Conditions were for sure a bit different this afternoon, windier, with gusts, and it was also cooler, but at the end of the day, it was the same for everybody, and it is not an excuse at all.&quot;The six points haul in Baku meant that the Italian team lost P3 in the Constructors' Championship to Mercedes and now trails them by four points, with Red Bull only 14 points further behind.