“We have other priorities to resolve”: Carlos Sainz focused on bringing Ferrari ‘back to the top’ amidst uncertain contract situation

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Carlos Sainz's contract situation, the Spaniard remains focused on bringing the Prancing Horse back to the pinnacle of F1.

Ferrari has been going through a challenging period in recent years. Once a dominant force in the sport, the Scuderia has struggled to match the pace and success of its rivals, particularly Mercedes and Red Bull Racing. With the emergence of new talents and the ever-increasing competitiveness in Formula 1, Ferrari has been under immense pressure to regain their former glory.

Carlos Sainz, who joined Ferrari at the beginning of the 2021 season, acknowledged that the team is fully aware of the work that needs to be done to climb back up the ranks. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his own contract, Sainz remains focused on contributing to the team's efforts to achieve success in the near future.

The 28-year-old Spanish driver has been a valuable asset to Ferrari since his arrival, consistently scoring points and showcasing his talent on the track. His partnership with Charles Leclerc has been one of the talking points in the paddock, as the two young and ambitious drivers are seen as the future pillars of the iconic Italian team.

While Sainz's contract situation might be hanging in the balance, both he and Leclerc have demonstrated their dedication to the team's objectives and have dismissed any speculation about their potential exits.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Carlos Sainz stated:

"We have other priorities to resolve and my main focus, as well as the team's, is to bring Ferrari back to the top of Formula 1."

"I am fully committed to the team's goals," Sainz added. "We are all working relentlessly to improve the car, the performance, and overall results. Our collective priority is to get Ferrari back on the podium and, ultimately, to challenge for championships."

"I believe in the project, and I believe in the team. We are moving in the right direction, and although it might take some time, I am confident that we will reach our goals."

As the Hungarian Grand Prix approaches, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will be eager to deliver strong performances. The Hungaroring's twisty circuit provides an opportunity for the Ferrari drivers to showcase the progress the team has made in improving their car's performance.

"During the three-week break in August I will start thinking a bit about what I would be happy with": Carlos Sainz about his contract

As the F1 season continues at breakneck speed, the future of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari remains a subject of intrigue. With so many races taking place back-to-back, the Spaniard has revealed that any discussions about his contract will have to wait until the August break.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz shed light on the challenges posed by the hectic race schedule.

"With so many races consecutively, it is not like you can stop for a minute and really think about what your future and what you want to do and what you see happening for you in the next two or three years - with so many back-to-back races, it is difficult," he said.

Sainz's current contract with Ferrari is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, the same year as his teammate Charles Leclerc. Despite the rumors and questions about his future, Sainz is unwavering in his dedication to the team's immediate goals.

"I am not going to lie, during the three-week break in August I will start thinking a bit about what I would be happy with, and then the winter break - which is what I said in that interview a while ago - will be the time to start figuring out where I will be racing in 2025," Carlos Sainz explained.

Sainz echoed the sentiments expressed by Ferrari's Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, who emphasized that the team's focus is on the short-term challenges they face rather than discussions about the drivers' contracts.

"There are much bigger priorities, much more important things we need to sort out in the short term, and that is my priority too," Sainz said. "To be competitive with Ferrari not only this year but also next year - I still have a contract in place - and get next year's car right and getting better than where we are now."

For now, Sainz's focus remains on the immediate tasks at hand, and he is keen on proving his worth as a crucial piece in Ferrari's journey back to the pinnacle of F1.

As the 2023 season unfolds, the eyes of the F1 world will be on Ferrari's progress and the future of their talented driver lineup. With the team and drivers aligned in their ambitions, it remains to be seen how soon the Prancing Horse can reclaim its spot at the top of the grid.