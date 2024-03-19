"We ran out of money": Alpine junior Kush Maini opens up on almost giving up racing in 2021

Kush Maini felt his return to single-seater racing and F2 has been fortunate, particularly after the uncertainty that loomed over his career post-2021. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in Jeddah, the Alpine junior driver reflected upon the period when he almost quit racing and the mindset through the tougher period in his career.

Hailed one of the more talented Indians in the junior Formula series, Maini was always tipped off to be the perfect Indian F1 protege since his season in the British F3 championship in 2018. He finished third that year with Lanan Racing.

Maini returned to the series in 2020 and ended up second in the championship with Hitech GP. Known for his raw speed and overtaking prowess, his 2023 F2 season gave him the break he needed when he was signed by Alpine in the junior driver program.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he always knew he would succeed more than his fellow Indian counterparts, Maini said he was confident from the beginning. His older sibling Arjun Maini was also on the F1 path and one of the finalists of Force India F1 team’s ‘One in a billion hunt’ along with Jehan Daruvala.

While the Invicta Racing team driver described the positive mindset he had all along his career, he also reflected on the difficult times he faced after the 2021 season when he competed in the F3 Asian championship.

Explaining the mindset behind his confidence and reflecting upon his journey, Kush Maini said:

“I honestly did, I always believed that I would do something great. Two three years ago when I was going to stop single-seaters, that thought went away and it was a very tough time for me. But to be back where I am now is just a surreal feeling. So I’m very proud and happy, and lucky to be doing what I am doing right now.

“I think after 2021, we ran out of money basically and the funding and sponsors. So it was almost a decision for me to go do endurance and I already did a race in endurance and in my mind, I was fully done and last minute I got a call up for F3. So I came back into this paddock but yeah without that I wouldn't be here right now so.”

Kush Maini believes he has the right support with Alpine and Mika Hakkinen

Funding and support have often crippled drivers who embarked on the F1 route in their single-seater careers. It has been no different for Kush Maini, but backing from Alpine and Mika Hakkinen has put him in a better position than his older sibling Arjun Maini or Jehan Daruvala to a certain extent.

Compared to other Indian drivers in single-seater racing in the past, the F2 driver felt fortunate to have a good team and the right backing. He is currently backed by Alpine junior driver academy and also has the former Finnish double world champion as his mentor.

Maini believes his older brother did not have a similar opportunity despite being a strong driver. Arjun was replaced after six races at Campos Racing in his second F2 season in 2019.

Asked where he had found the sweet spot compared to his Indian counterparts on his path to F1, Kush Maini elaborated:

“Obviously I am very lucky to be with a really good team and I am really lucky to have Alpine supporting me and Mika. So I would say compared to Arjun at least, I didn’t feel he had a fair shot at it. He enjoys what he is doing now, so I say fair play to him. I still rate him as a very strong driver. But yeah it's still a long way to go, it’s only round 2. So we’ll keep pushing and hopefully achieve our dreams.”

With his older sibling now in the DTM championship and Jehan Daruvala in Formula E, Maini remains the current Indian F1 protege. Downplaying the scenario in 2024 and grateful for the opportunities, the Bengaluru-born driver now embarks on a season where he has been tipped off to be a strong title contender.

In Saudi Arabia, the 23-year-old finished second in the feature race and also clinched the maiden pole position of his career. Although he inherited the pole position from Oliver Bearman, the pole was a redemption for the Invicta Racing driver who was disqualified from the pole position he clinched in the first round in Bahrain.