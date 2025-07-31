The Maranello-based Ferrari Formula 1 team has extended the contract of team principal Frederic Vasseur. The Ferrari team principal was in talks as his contract extension was due amid the team's lack of form this season. After his extension with the team was announced, fans were divided over the decision by Prancing Horse.Vasseur is an extremely popular figure in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. Before joining Ferrari as the team boss in 2023, he had a six-year stint at Sauber (Alfa Romeo) as its managing director and CEO.Since grabbing the reins at Ferrari, Fredrick Vasseur has done a decent job as the outfit finished in third place in the Constructors Championship in 2023 and made a jump to second in the following year.Moreover, the team has also signed legendary driver Lewis Hamilton this year. Amid the SF-25's timid performances in the ongoing campaign, there have been doubts among fans regarding the Frenchman's abilities.With him signing a new multi-year deal, a particular fan via X wrote:&quot;We're done.&quot;Crazy Tifosi @LogicalF1LINKWe're done.Another fan asserted that Ferrari missed the chance of bringing on board the recently sacked Christian Horner.&quot;Should've signed Horner.&quot;&quot;What has he done to get a new contract big mistake by the team,&quot; another added.Among the sea of negative reactions, there were a few positive ones as well.&quot;Good move. He has done a lot better than Mattia Binotto and can still do good for Ferrari,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;That’s awesome news! Vasseur definitely deserves more time to fully develop and implement his vision at Ferrari,&quot; another added.&quot;Best decision,&quot; a fan wrote.The Frederic Vasseur-led Ferrari Formula 1 team has yet to amass a victory in the 2025 season.Frederic Vasseur grateful for Ferrari's trust in himWhile fans have come up with mixed reactions to Frederic Vasseur signing a new contract at Ferrari, he was extremely grateful to the team for showing their trust in him.From 2026 onwards, Formula 1 will enter a new dawn in terms of the regulations changes, and Vasseur will be at the helm, leading the charge from the front. In line with his contract extension, he said, via F1's official website:&quot;I'm grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation – it's a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused and to deliver. &quot;Over the past 30 months, we've laid strong foundations and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what's expected, and we're all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.&quot; While 2026 is a few months away (with work taking place in the background), Frederic Vasseur's job lies with the potential development of the SF-25 to help Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in fighting for wins and podiums this year.