"We're in the fight for pole almost every race" - Ferrari boss remains confident as the team brings upgrades for the 2023 F1 Spanish GP 

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently claimed that his team can fight for pole position in every race. It is safe to say that the SF-23 is much quicker in qualifying than in the race. Hence, the Italian team will be aiming to steal most of the pole positions from Red Bull as they improve their race pace with new upgrades.

According to nu.nl, Vasseur initially explained how the team did not perform well in the Monaco GP. However, he believes that Barcelona will give them a better picture, especially with the new upgrades.

"It didn't work in Monaco, but in Barcelona, we get a better picture. We expect to make some progress with the performance of the car," he said.

Frederic Vasseur also claimed that Ferrari could fight for pole positions in almost every single race and move further to win races once they solved their issues with the car.

"We think we're in the fight for pole almost every race. And once we have solutions for the problems we still have, the goal is to start at the front and to win," he added.

After the 2022 F1 season, Ferrari took a huge step back in terms of performance. They are simply unable to catch Red Bull and even Aston Martin, who is a new addition to the frontrunners.

Ferrari has recently brought their massive upgrade package to Barcelona, which was initially planned for the Emilia Romagna GP. Hopefully, these new car parts will make the SF-23 stable and quick enough, especially in the race.

Ferrari team boss dissects the issues in the SF-23

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur is well aware of issues in the SF-23 car. As both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have complained, the car is quite inconsistent, especially from corner to corner. Hence, the entire team is currently focusing on improving the stability of the car.

"If we are suffering on something, it is consistency over the lap, over the race or from corner to corner," Vasseur stated. "It's where we have to improve but mainly for the race. We are working on it. I think we made a decent step forward but it's true that Miami, we were a bit inconsistent," Fred Vasseur told the media (via Autosport) ahead of the Spanish GP.

"But we are performing on something," he added. "The first stint of Carlos [in Monaco] was a very good one. It means that we have to understand this and come back stronger. But it's not that we are out of the pace."

Ferrari are fourth in the constructors' championship with 90 points. They are behind Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Red Bull, which will also be improving their cars by bringing upgrades over the season. The Italian team needs to step up and solve the inconsistency issues as quickly as possible.

