“We're in good hands”: Toto Wolff bolsters in favor of F1 chief Stefano Domenicali

Team Principal Toto Wolff has come out in support of F1's CEO Stefano Domenicali in a recent interview, considering him to be the right person to decide where the sport needs to be going in the future. Wolff was asked about the F1 boss after news came out earlier this month that Domenicali will continue in his position as CEO and President till the 2029 season.

Ad

Toto Wolff was asked about the diminishing presence of the motorsport in Europe, with the race at Spa set to be taken off the calendar in 2028 and 2030, to which the Mercedes team principal spoke about how the Italian boss is someone who understands the history of the sport, and will strive to maintain it while making it more common in multiple regions in the world.

"I think, first of all, we're in good hands. Stefano comes from Imola. They literally have their apartment opposite the track. So with Stefano, we have someone that very much understands the heritage of the sport, and that we need to go to these places in order to make Formula 1 popular in other regions of the world. Striking that right balance is really the trick. Keep the traditional ones that are spectacular and add new ones, and that mix is important. And Stefano is clearly the best one to judge that," he said.

Ad

Trending

In terms of Domenicali's position in F1 being solidified for the next few years, Wolff commented that it was key to the sport's future.

"The sport needs stability, the sport needs trajectory, and he's providing that," he added [via Motorsport.com].

Stefano Domenicali has been the CEO since January 1st, 2021, but had been a part of F1 earlier when he fulfilled multiple roles in the Ferrari team after joining them in 1991. Like Toto Wolff, Domenicali has also been a team principal, a role which he held from 2008 to 2014 in the Italian team.

Ad

Toto Wolff shoots down speculation of his wife being named FIA President

Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff walk in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 - Source: Getty

In his interview with Motorsport.com, Toto Wolff addressed the recent rumors circulating that his wife, Susie Wolff, was being considered to take over the role of FIA President. The Mercedes boss dispelled those ideas, stating that as a family, they wouldn't be interested in symbolic positions such as that.

Ad

Wolff also addressed the possibility that he would have to retire if his wife did choose to take the esteemed role.

"That's the only possibility to make that happen (grins) - no, that was never on with Susie. We are an entrepreneurial family. She's all-in on the F1 Academy to make it a success, and not yet [ready] for an ambassadorial, representative role, as much as it's honourable to be the FIA president. But no, she's not going to do that," he mentioned.

As of now, the FIA President role is filled by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, while Susie Wolff is currently the managing director of F1 Academy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback