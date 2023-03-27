"We're not locked into Mercedes": Williams weighing its options for power unit supplier in 2026

Williams F1 Team Principal James Vowles recently mentioned that they're keeping all of their options open for the 2026 season and may not continue their engine deal with Mercedes F1.

Ever since the start of the Turbo-Hybrid era in 2014, the German team has supplied engines to Williams. Both teams have a close association with each other as the former world champions even share aerodynamic parts with the iconic British team.

Interestingly, Vowles, who used to be Mercedes' chief strategist, mentioned that it's not a given that Williams will extend their power unit partnership with the eight-time world champions when F1 officially introduces new engine regulations in 2026. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he stated:

“We are, at the moment, still in the process of making sure we understand all the options available to this team. The rules contain some lines which state that theoretically, as taken in 2025 this is the number of teams a PU manufacturer can supply. The same rules, by the way, that should have limited [Mercedes] this year down to fewer PU supplies than they currently have.

With regards to a potential decision being made in the near future, Vowles said:

“I think that's an ongoing discussion. But no, we're not locked into Mercedes. And we're still in the process of reviewing. But we have to, as all teams will do as well, come to a decision fairly shortly. I think the end of the year would be late. So a little bit before then."

"George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion" - Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg stated that George Russell is the ultimate test for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton during his time at Mercedes. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said:

"Testament to the weekend George has done. Interesting that there are different setups, but free choice for both of them. For Lewis, it was a nice comeback today and it gives him some comfort after a dark day yesterday (Saturday). George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion. It is difficult for Lewis to stay in front. George had an awesome season last year and that is continuing."

Complimenting both the talented drivers, he continued:

"Let's not forget, Lewis is the best of all time, so if someone can beat George, it is him. It is a little bit of a weakness that Lewis has that he will mentally go into this down a little bit and lose a little bit of the flow, but he comes back with a bang every single time so, dear George, don't get too confident there."

It will certainly be interesting to see if George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton in back-to-back seasons in F1 as a teammate and become the first driver to ever do so.

Poll : 0 votes