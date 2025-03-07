“We’re the strongest pairing F1 has probably ever had": Lewis Hamilton makes a bold claim about Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton has made a bold claim about his Scuderia Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, suggesting that their pairing may just be the strongest F1 has ever seen. The 40-year-old racer joined the iconic Italian outfit ahead of the 2025 season, hoping to win his eighth Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton, whose career has been nothing short of historic, has previously shared the garage with several iconic F1 drivers, including 2016 champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso during his early years at McLaren.

However, the British driver recently expressed his belief that he and Leclerc might be the strongest driver pairing the sport has ever witnessed in its 75-year storied history.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Scuderia Ferrari, the 40-year-old detailed how he had always dreamed of donning the red Ferrari kit while driving the ‘Prancing Horse.’

“I have always imagined what it would be like sitting in the cockpit, surrounded by red.”

“…I have always seen the drivers that came before me in red and wondered how that would feel for me, you know.”

Hamilton went on to make the bold claim that his pairing with Leclerc could be the strongest F1 has ever seen.

“We’re the strongest pairing F1 has probably ever had,” Hamilton stated.

Lewis Hamilton’s words, which have since been met with mixed reactions across the F1 world, are not without merit, as no team in F1 history has ever boasted a lineup with such a combination of talent and race victories.

Charles Leclerc names what surprised him the most about Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during a street demo in the City Circuit through the streets of Milan - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc has revealed what surprised him the most about teaming up with Lewis Hamilton. The Monegasque driver, now in his seventh season with Ferrari, is aiming for his maiden Drivers' Championship.

Leclerc also shares the collective goal of leading Ferrari to its first Constructors’ title in years—a feat he hopes to achieve alongside Hamilton. However, ahead of the 2025 season, the Monegasque driver highlighted what has surprised him most about working with the seven-time world champion.

Speaking in an interview with F1’s official website, the 27-year-old revealed that he was taken aback by how similar his driving style is to Hamilton’s.

“I was surprised – our driving style is very similar,” Leclerc explained.

“We both like to push quite a lot, especially on the entries, and in that aspect, we are quite similar.”

Leclerc noted that this similarity would be valuable for Ferrari, as it would make it easier to address any issues either driver encounters on track.

“That’s positive because I think it requires the same thing out of the car, and as a team, that is always a good thing. We’ll definitely push in the same direction because we need the same things, so that was good, and we’re working super well together.”

Both Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc will compete as teammates for the first time at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

