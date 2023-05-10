"We're witnessing something special": Max Verstappen draws praise from Michael Schumacher's former teammate

F1 pundit and former Michael Schumacher teammate Martin Brundle lauded Max Verstappen for driving so brilliantly in the 2023 F1 season. The Dutchman is miles ahead of any other driver on the grid and is consistently staying ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Brundle pointed to other great athletes like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, and Erling Haaland who dominate in their respective sports. This is why he feels F1 fans should appreciate Max Verstappen and how he is able to drive so well and easily win races.

Brundle said:

"In, you know, Messi or Ronaldo or Federer or, you know, Haaland knocking in goals left, right, and center at the moment, we're witnessing something special, something incredible. So I don't know why we need to run and hide from it or talk about it being boring or whatever. You know Verstappen is extraordinary in control of a very challenging Formula One car."

Brundle also addressed how other drivers will emerge in the future and start their own circle of dominance in the sport. He urged fans to simply embrace Verstappen's prowess and appreciate him for what he is achieving in the sport.

The F1 pundit concluded:

"And it's for everybody... you know, this is not about the lowest common denominator, Formula One. It's about, as I said earlier, it's excellence. So everybody's got to raise their game, and they will find a way. We know that these circles of dominance fall away, and it's for others to get there, get their acts together so I think we should embrace it and enjoy it."

Max Verstappen currently tops the drivers' championship table with 119 points.

Max Verstappen is not affected by F1 fans booing him after races

Max Verstappen recently stated that he is not too concerned by F1 fans booing him after he wins a race. He understands that not everyone is a fan of how he is dominating the sport, but stressed that is exactly what an F1 driver wants: to win every race.

In his post-race press conference after the 2023 F1 Miami GP, the Dutchman said:

"If I am driving at the back, nobody will be doing anything in terms of a reaction. It is normal when you are winning and they don’t like who is winning. This is something that is absolutely fine for me as long as I stand on the top step of the podium. That is the most important thing. I take the trophy home, and they can go back to their houses and have a nice evening.”

The reigning world champion has won three out of five races in the 2023 F1 season so far.

