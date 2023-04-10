"We see the level of the teams changing": Fernando Alonso expects grid performance to differ in Europe

With the Formula 1 calendar moving away from the Middle East and set to make its European entry soon, Fernando Alonso is expecting a shake-up in the grid as teams bring in new upgrades.

After the first races of the 2023 Formula 1 season, there is almost a month's gap before the Azerbaijan GP on April 30 due to the cancelation of the Chinese Grand Prix. This break has given teams time to focus on the development of their cars.

Fernando Alonso feels that there will be a noticeable change before the season's first race in Europe. He told Motorsport.com that developments and upgrades will play an important role in the next race in Baku.

"It seems that qualifying is quite important now, because race pace is very similar, and I think now we enter into a part of the season that is going to be very interesting: which team is developing the car faster?"

Since the teams will be spending a lot of time in their headquarters, it will be possible for them to focus solely on the car and the areas where they need to improve.

Fernando Alonso feels it is difficult for teams to develop while being away from Europe

Fernando Alonso also claimed that it is easier for teams to bring in new upgrades when they are closer to their headquarters. Most teams on the grid have their bases in Europe and thus, it becomes easier for them to develop when the races are in Europe.

Alonso mentioned that the grid could see a shake-up in terms of performance when asked about the development of his team in contrast to Mercedes.

"I think the first three races being away from Europe, it’s difficult to bring upgrades and things like that. But from now on, maybe we see the level of the teams changing a little bit, race-by-race, depending on who brings an upgrade that is good enough."

Fernando Alonso added that since this is the first time that Aston Martin have entered such a competitive phase of the sport, it will be a little harder and more challenging for them to develop compared to the teams who have been on the top for a long time.

Mercedes are reportedly set to bring in massive upgrades to the W14. It is speculated that the upgrades will include a completely new design concept which could allow them to compete with Red Bull for victories.

Ferrari, too, are expected to bring in such upgrades after their disappointing start to the season. However, most major upgrades will only take place at the Italian Grand Prix in Imola.

