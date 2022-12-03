"We are self-critical" - Charles Leclerc addresses approach to Ferrari errors amidst Mattia Binotto debacle

While Ferrari are still recovering from Binotto's resignation, Charles Leclerc is confident about his team's approach. At Ferrari, as the Monegasque said, the team is 'self-critical.' He revealed that he admits his mistakes whenever he makes them and at the same time if someone else makes one, he puts it on the table for the team to progress. He is optimistic that this self-assessment technique is crucial and helps the team develop.

He told Auto Motor Und Sport (AMuS):

"We are self-critical. And I am part of it. I am very critical within the team. I'm not a driver who criticises harshly in public. But in internal meetings I push my team forward. That is my job."

TOB16S 🆑 @tobiascl16



Got P2 with the 3rd fastest car and with 100+ points lost cus of ferrari🤡

Has the best tyre management on the grid

Did less mistakes

Consistently puts the car in places where it shouldnt be



On a different level Unpopular opinion: Charles Leclerc had a better season than MaxGot P2 with the 3rd fastest car and with 100+ points lost cus of ferrari🤡Has the best tyre management on the gridDid less mistakesConsistently puts the car in places where it shouldnt beOn a different level Unpopular opinion: Charles Leclerc had a better season than MaxGot P2 with the 3rd fastest car and with 100+ points lost cus of ferrari🤡Has the best tyre management on the gridDid less mistakesConsistently puts the car in places where it shouldnt beOn a different level🐐 https://t.co/pdWQcJoYUn

Charles Leclerc also mentioned that he doesn't mind accepting his mistakes because he believes that they are the way to 'grow.' He added:

"I don't mind because everybody makes them. What's wrong is when you want to hide your mistakes. Because then you don't grow from them. As soon as I make a mistake, I am confident that I will come out stronger."

Leclerc is following Ferrari's trail when it comes to making mistakes. It has been said previously that the team does not like to point fingers since everyone is capable enough of understanding and analyzing their own mistakes. Looking back on their 2022 season, however, it is something to be questioned.

Charles Leclerc feels that Ferrari does not need a change in its approach to 'mistakes'

Charles Leclerc talked about how Ferrari is open to accepting their faults. According to him, the team is honest with each other and work out a certain fault or mistake.

He said:

"I don't think that's bad. If the team makes a mistake, I tell them too. We are honest with each other. With this way of working, we grow together. So I don't want to change my approach."

Kat⁶³ @grussell_63 who are ferrari fans going to blame once binotto is gone and charles still only has three wheels on his car in monaco? who are ferrari fans going to blame once binotto is gone and charles still only has three wheels on his car in monaco?

Charles Leclerc also feels that this approach does not need to change since it is helping the team, however, some think otherwise. The team made multiple mistakes during the entire 2022 season which potentially took the championship out of their hands. The team was blamed for their strategic blunders, however, no one in the team really took the blame publicly.

Mattia Binotto, the team's principal, resigned after the disappointing season the team had battling Red Bull. Although fans blamed him for the team's issues, many believe that more mistakes need to be resolved and Binotto leaving the team isn't going to help.

Poll : 0 votes