“We still have 75 races” - Alpine F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer gives an update on French team’s 100 race plan

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer recently stated that there are still 75 races to go in the team's 100-race plan. The French team has planned to become a top team worthy of winning championships by the end of 100 races, which is roughly four seasons. This plan was declared by Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi when the team was rebranded in 2021.

Speaking to the media, including RacingNews365, Szafnauer explained how the team also planned to build new infrastructure and hire new personnel to fulfil their 100-race plan. Although he has stopped counting races, the Alpine team boss roughly estimates that there is still a lot of time to push the team forward towards the top spots.

"When the 100-race plan happened, we also put a plan together for infrastructure that we needed, skills that we need," he said. "We're out trying to get the infrastructure, and some of it that you need, you have to write the tools, the software tools, so you've got to get the people that have the right tools.

"We still have 75 races, I've stopped counting, but it is around 75, so if we have 25 a year, that's three years so it is like three-and-a-half years to go."

Furthermore, Szafnauer explained how Alpine will plan to improve their simulator department by bringing in new machinery and a new head of simulation. These upgrades to their team will help them take steps towards achieving the 100-race plan.

"Within that three-and-a-half years, we'll get a new simulator, a new head of simulation - these are things that will come and when they come, we will take those steps," he added.

Alpine CEO clarifies Otmar Szafnauer's job as a team principal

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi recently stated that it is Otmar Szafnauer's job to push the team forward and make it championship-worthy. Rossi indirectly hinted that the blame for the team's poor performance in the 2023 F1 season falls on the team principal's shoulders.

As per F1.com, Rossi said:

"He is responsible for the performance of the team – that’s his job. There is no hiding here. Otmar was brought in to steer the team, through the season and the next seasons towards the objectives that we have, which is to constantly make progress, as we did in the first two years – fifth and fourth – and to get to the podiums, and therefore, this is his mission to turn this team around and bring it to the performance that we want."

He added:

"Yes, it is Otmar and the rest of his team, as Otmar alone doesn’t do everything, but the buck stops with Otmar. It’s Otmar’s responsibility, yes."

Alpine is currently in sixth place in the constructors' championship behind McLaren, with only 14 points in their pocket. Since they finished fourth in the 2022 F1 season, this is clearly a step back from where they were.

