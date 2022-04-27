"We still have work to do" - Red Bull admits RB18 is still above minimum FIA weight

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the RB18 is still above the minimum weight level suggested by the FIA. He admitted that the team still has a lot of improvements to make in the weight area.

Speaking to Motorsport Network about the weight of the car, the Austrian said:

“The updates we brought to the track this weekend have all worked well. The car has lost weight, but we still have work to do in this area. We are still above the minimum weight of the FIA. That means we have to work towards that number in several steps. But it's normal. At Weight Watchers, you don't lose all the weight in one time either.”

Marko mentioned in Australia that the Red Bull car was overweight and that they expected to lose some of it in time for the Imola GP.

The excessive weight translated into slower lap times compared to their rivals Ferrari. The team did bring updates for the car to the iconic Italian circuit, but Marko believes there is still more weight to lose on the RB18.

Red Bull advisor believes the Imola result is a morale booster for the team

Describing the team's Imola result as important for morale, Marko revealed that Red Bull were able to manage their tires and find the right balance in their car perfectly.

He also believes that they were quicker than Ferrari, but their scarlet rivals suffered from issues similar to the ones Red Bull had in the Australian GP.

Voicing his opinion on the Imola GP result, Marko said:

“This weekend is extremely important for morale in our team. We have now proved that we definitely have a competitive package for this year. We were faster than Ferrari here. We got the tires in the right window and our complete execution, including finding the right balance in the car, was much better this weekend than in Australia. Basically, Ferrari had the issues we had in Australia.”

The Imola GP result helped the Milton Keynes outfit close in on Ferrari in the drivers and constructors’ standings.

Despite reliability issues in Bahrain and Australia, the four-time world champions’ have recovered from their poor start to the season.

