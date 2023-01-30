Aston Martin has taken a shot at the likes of McLaren and Alpine as they bid to join the F1 frontrunners. Talking to motorsport-total, team boss Mike Krack talked about how the team's ambitions are far more serious than other midfield teams.

Krack talked about Aston Martin conducting a massive recruitment drive to poach personnel from other teams and undertaking a massive investment programme to improve their infrastructure.

The Aston Martin boss said that other midfield teams like Alpine and McClaren are not serious enough about fighting at the front as he made a preposterous claim of having a 3-year or 100-race plan to reach the front.

These are references to claims Alpine and McLaren have made. Zak Brown (Alpine) said that the team will be able to fight for wins in 2025, while Otmar Szafneur (McClaren) has always talked about the 100-race plan for the French team.

Krack questioned these plans, asking what these teams are doing to upgrade themselves, saying:

"We take it more seriously, and our ambitions are credible. No one in the field has made the investment to achieve that. There are teams who say yes they will win in three years, they will win in a hundred races, but what are they doing to win?"

He added:

"With the factory, the wind tunnel, the new simulators, we're serious; there's a huge investment behind it. That's why it was clear to Fernando so quickly, we didn't even have to convince him, he already knew. He has his contacts everywhere . We are credible, we don't just talk, we act."

Are Aston Martin's claims valid?

To an extent, there is some validity to the claims made by Krack. While Aston Martin havebeen on a massive recruitment drive in the last few years and have lured people from both Red Bull and Mercedes, there are other aspects as well: the results.

The team has been on a downward trajectory on that front, and having the team owner's son as one of the drivers in the cockpit is not a good look. The team might be a talent-rich outfit but what it isn't is one that produces results.

Both Alpine and McLaren are on a somewhat stable footing at the moment on that front. The two teams don't have to make major changes, and the results should not be too far away. It will be interesting to see what method works because another team at the front is a proposition no fan would hate.

