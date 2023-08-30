Max Verstappen dropped a hint on Lando Norris becoming a part of Red Bull and potentially his teammate despite the latter having a long-term contract with McLaren.

Norris made his Formula 1 debut in 2019 with McLaren and has stuck with them regardless of their doubtful performances. Even with his amazing racecraft and skills, the Briton is still short of an F1 win despite getting close to it.

It has been speculated that he would want to shift teams later, as he has himself locked with the team till the end of the 2025 season.

While talking to Sky Sports about having Lando Norris as his potential teammate in the future, Verstappen mentioned that the driver is locked with McLaren for the seasons to come, but still, they will see what happens.

"We talk about it...But he's contracted to McLaren for a long time. We'll see what happens in the future."

The two drivers are "best friends," so it would only make sense if they would like to race together in a team.

Sergio Perez, who is currently driving alongside Verstappen, has his contract till the end of the 2024 season. If his contract is not extended, it would be interesting to see who Red Bull would pick as a replacement.

Max Verstappen would want to have his father as a teammate in his dream team

The double world champion has racing running in his family. His father, Jos Verstappen, raced in Formula 1 for almost a decade before retiring.

Max Verstappen was asked about having his dream team in F1, and he mentioned that if he had the opportunity to bring back the old drivers, he would love to race alongside his father.

"For me personally, dream team, if I could choose and could bring people back, it would be with my dad."

While Jos Verstappen's racing career did not account for even a single victory in those nine years, his son is making history in the sport. Max Verstappen is in hot pursuit of his third consecutive world championship and is breaking records.

He recently won his ninth consecutive race of the season, making him stand equal to Sebastian Vettel and Alberto Ascari's record of having the most consecutive race wins.