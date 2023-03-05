"We think it's the right choice" - Charles Leclerc abandoning final run during 2023 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying explained by Ferrari boss

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vassuer said that the decision to abandon Charles Leclerc's final Q3 lap at the Bahrain GP was the 'right' one.

The Monegasque driver was in the fight for pole position against the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, sitting P2 after the first soft tyre runs in Q3. However, the Italian team decided to abandon his last lap to save an extra set of soft tyres for the main race on Sunday (March 5).

Speaking to Motorsport Italy, Vassuer explained the decision as he gave his take on Ferrari's first qualifying performance of the season:

"Qualifying went quite well. Before qualifying, we didn't have a clear picture, because no one had tested with the same fuel loads and had done the same preparation work. But we found ourselves battling with the Red Bulls, and we chose to keep a set of softs for tomorrow's race together with Charles. We think it's the right choice. Carlos was a bit more on the limit in the first stint. Then we put on the second new tyre, and it went better."

“I think we were in the fight for pole"- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc analysed his first qualifying of the season and said that he was in the fight against the two Red Bulls. Speaking to F1.com in his post-qualifying interview, he said:

“I think, we were in the fight for pole, which was a good surprise, to be honest, because I did not expect that after testing and after the free practice, which was a little bit difficult. We managed to find that pace for the quali lap, which was great, but we have to keep in mind that in race runs we seem to be a little bit on the back foot compared to Red Bull."

He continued:

“I think we are in a better place, starting third with new tyres, than starting first with old (tyres) or a bit further. I don’t know if we would have gotten the pole, but it would’ve been close. I hope it will also be like that in the race runs – it was very close. Aston Martin was really quick; Mercedes also was really quick at some point in qualifying."

It will be fascinating to see if Ferrari's gamble with Charles Leclerc pays dividends during the start of the race in terms of the new soft tyres giving them an advantage.

