"We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on" - F1 Miami GP CEO says circuit in 'final stages' of preparation

As the day for the first F1 Miami GP gets closer, expectations are also gaining momentum. As one of the most sought-after locations by F1 drivers, the Miami GP is set to debut this season as the fifth race on the calendar. Going by what the CEO of the event has to say, the drivers are going to love the track.

Speaking to the media, Richard Cregan said that the aim was to develop a track that the drivers were going to love. He said:

“We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences; and we can’t wait for the first weekend in May. In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I’ve never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami. Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job.”

Speaking about the construction work and preparations for the race, Cregan said that everything was on schedule. He said:

“We’re in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami. We are delighted with the progress we have made and it’s a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline.”

It should be noted that the final go-ahead was received only in April 2021. Cregan was quick to applaud the team for helping get everything ready on a tight timeline.

F1 Miami GP another cornerstone in F1's bid to expand its presence in the US market

Formula 1 has been constantly looking to expand its presence in the United States. The race in Miami will be the second trip to the US for the F1 circus as the race in Austin has been a consistent fixture for a decade now. Following its success, Miami is making its debut this season while Las Vegas will do so next year.

In all, the sport's calendar will have three races in the US next season. Should those prove to be a success, we could be looking at further expansion into that demography in the coming years.

