Lando Norris failed in his title bid for the drivers' championship in 2024. The Briton was beaten out to the title by Max Verstappen. However, as the tides turned in 2024, Norris has asserted how McLaren should be the top team next year after playing catchup for almost a decade.

McLaren had a torrid start to the turbo-hybrid era. The Woking-based outfit struggled to score points, which led the team to the brink of bankruptcy. Despite this, the team turned things around and had the fastest car on average throughout the 2024 season.

The English team was able to return constructors' championship glory to Woking, but Norris' drivers' title bid dwindled in front of Verstappen. The 25-year-old has put the previous year behind him and has urged McLaren to build on the work the team got done throughout the previous year (via CNBC international):

"We want to start off strong and then go from there. We’ve always been playing a bit of catchup, so it’s time we make a change and that's what everyone back in the factory, all the guys and girls are working extremely hard on trying to do."

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 season in second place. He scored 374 points over the 24-race calendar, 63 points shy of Verstappen.

Lando Norris would utilize the lessons he learned for the 2025 championship bid

Losing the 2024 drivers' title despite having the fastest car on average was a big blow for Lando Norris. However, he feels he learned important lessons throughout the year. He is now determined mount a stern title challenge from the get-go in 2025. Norris said (via BBC podcast F1: Back at Base):

"So for us to go into next year, going 'we have what it takes, we have a car'... I believe I'm a good enough driver and I've got everything it takes. I'm excited to go into 2025 knowing I've learned a lot, I've improved a lot and I'm ready to bring the fight to everyone."

The McLaren driver further added:

"Confidence is something I've struggled with in the past and probably I've only built enough up throughout this season to go 'I'm confident that I'm a good enough driver to win a championship next year' and I can bring a fight to whoever wants to fight me for it."

The 2025 season will start with the Australian GP on March 16. Last year, Lando Norris closed off the podium alongside Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and will be aiming to better that result by starting the year with a win.

