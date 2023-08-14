“We've created a real bubble”: Charles Leclerc explains how he and Fred Vassuer deal with Ferrari fans’ pressure and expectations

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc mentioned that he and team principal Frederic Vasseur have created a 'bubble' to protect themselves from outside pressure to focus on the job at hand.

The duo were reunited at the beginning of the 2023 season after having previously worked in F2 and Leclerc's debut season with Sauber in 2018. The relationship at Ferrari have started on an underwhelming note given the performance of the car.

However, speaking with Motorsport Italy, Charles Leclerc said:

“We've created a real bubble within which we don't let ourselves be influenced too much by what happens outside, and it's a really positive aspect."

"I think Fred understood right away that in the past the media weighed a little on the team, and one of the goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year was precisely to protect ourselves from this scenario, and I must say that we made some progress."

He continued:

"I see a positive change, then there are always difficult moments to manage but I think this applies to everyone in the paddock, it's true that Ferrari is always a little more in the spotlight, but it's an aspect that we need to know how to deal with."

Charles Leclerc on his alleged feud with teammate Carlos Sainz

The Monegasque driver stated that he has noticed that people on social media have commented on his alleged 'feud' with teammate Carlos Sainz but he denied having any such problems with the Spaniard. He said:

“I'm quite active on social media, I've heard and read what has been said and I think it's all been a bit out of proportion to the reality of things. I have an excellent relationship with Carlos, outside the car we know how to work together, and I can say that we get along well also because we share different interests."

"At the same time, there is also a lot of competitiveness between us, after all, we are in Formula 1, I personally love the sport because there is competition and it is fantastic that it is like this."

Charles Leclerc concluded:

"What has sometimes been heard on the radio is something that is part of being competitive, and we both are, we want to get the absolute best possible result and I find all of this normal. Then, we're both Ferrari drivers, and we know we're probably in the spotlight more often than others, but that's okay.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have had some minor disagreements on the team radio this season which were heard on air.