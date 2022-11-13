"We've drawn a line on it" - Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz comes out on Max Verstappen's boycott

Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz has revealed that both he and Max Verstappen have cleared the air and moved on from the recent boycott.

At the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, Verstappen and Red Bull decided to opt-out of any media duties with Sky Sports. The reason behind that was considered to be the comments made by Kravitz at the 2022 F1 US GP in Austin where the reporter had suggested that Lewis Hamilton was robbed and the reason behind Max Verstappen beating Hamilton in Austin was the faster car.

During his show Ted's Notebook on Sky Sports F1, Kravitz clarified that he had cleared the air with Max Verstappen. He said:

"Just following up from what happened with us [Sky] and me and Max Verstappen in Mexico. Listen, we sat down, we had a good chat but, as Max said yesterday, we've drawn a line on it so, onwards and upwards."

According to reports, the contentious bit was Ted Kravitz's comments when Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to a win in Austin. He had said:

"(Hamilton) doesn't win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race all year, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him. What a script and a story that would have been. But that's not the way the script turned out today, was it?"

"Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he's got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula 1 and design, and pretty much because of (Adrian Newey, Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer) over there."

Max Verstappen looking forward to the sprint and the race in Sao Paulo

Moving on from what happened with Sky Sports, Max Verstappen secured a front-row start for the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP sprint and was looking forward to seeing how the race pans out. He said:

"If we knew it was going to be that one lap because of the potential rain. I was the fourth or fifth car and I locked up into Turn 8 which cost me pole today. Still, compared to the proper opposition tomorrow it is looking good and in these conditions, anything can happen. We are still at the front. We just stayed calm from Q1 to Q2, then Q3 was where it was a bit more of a lottery but we are still on the front row."

Verstappen, however, had a disappointing Sprint, dropping from P2 to P4 after suffering extensive tire degradation. He will now be looking to salvage his race and secure his 15th win this season in Brazil.

