"We've been fast on the straights"- Max Verstappen expects 'competitive' Red Bull to have great weekend at Italian GP

Max Verstappen is looking forward to the Italian GP in Monza this weekend. The Red Bull driver has been in red-hot form all year and currently holds a 109-point lead in the championship standings. He comes to Monza on a four-race win streak and has picked up ten race wins this season.

Nevertheless, Verstappen hasn't had the best of results at Monza. He has never finished on the podium at the Italian GP in seven attempts, with his best result being P5. The Dutchman is looking to correct that anomaly as he takes on the race in a car that's almost tailor-made for Monza.

The car has spectacular straight-line speed. That's one of the reasons why Verstappen dominated in Spa despite starting outside the top ten. Looking forward to the race in Monza, the Red Bull driver said that the team's pace down the straight could stand them in good stead.

"I'm really looking forward to Monza," said Verstappen. "If you look at the year so far, we've been fast on the straights, and I think that's going to be the case again this weekend."

He added that he has enjoyed racing in Monza - Ferrari's 'home' race - and hopes Red Bull to be competitive this weekend.

"Monza is also full of history; it's a great track with an incredible atmosphere," said the Dutchman. "You can see how much passion Italian fans have for motorsport by looking at their support for Ferrari. I always enjoy driving Monza, I think we can be competitive, and I hope for a good result."

The Dutchman is looking good for back-to-back championship wins.

Max Verstappen's teammate seeking improvements this weekend

Max Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez has not had the best of weekends in the last few races. The Mexican was off the podium at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort last week, where he failed to match the pace of Mercedes or Ferrari at the front.

Perez hopes for a stronger weekend at Monza, saying:

"We have a lot to analyse after last weekend's race to try and come back stronger at Monza. I'm having some trouble with my car's set-up, but I believe the team and I can come out on top and my performance can be improved."

Hoping to reclaim second place in the championship in front of a 'great crowd' in Italy, Perez said:

"We are moving from the great crowd in Zandvoort to the great crowd in Italy. The Italian fans have a huge passion for Formula 1, and we know that Ferrari can count on a lot of support. I would like to regain second place in the championship and make it happen: ensure that our lead among the manufacturers continues to grow."

Verstappen will look for a win this weekend, which would match Lewis Hamilton's personal best of five consecutive wins and 11 wins in a season. The Red Bull driver comes to Monza off DNFs in the last two Italian GPs and will look to fare better.

