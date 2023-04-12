"We've got the best car, why would you bring in more jeopardy": Max Verstappen's retirement claims unpacked by F1 pundit

Max Verstappen's claims of walking away from F1 if the sport continues to introduce sprint races have been unpacked by pundit Simon Lazenby. The Briton claims Verstappen feels strongly about sprint races because his team has the fastest car and is in dominant form.

The Dutchman recently scrutinized the sport's direction, claiming that adding more sprint races is against 'its DNA'. The two-time world champion is not a fan of shorter races ahead of the main Grand Prix as he believes that racing spirit is often compromised.

Drivers tend to drive more conservatively in spirit races to avoid damage in order to score more points on Sunday.

Lazenby reckons Max Verstappen's remarks about sprint races are influenced by his team's dominant form at the moment. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the Briton said:

"It's just his way of saying 'We don't like sprint races because we are winning and we are winning comfortably. And why would we bring in more risk if we don't need to.' Look, I get it. He's an old-school racer, isn't he? Max is one of these people that believes in the sanctity of the Grand Prix."

Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

The Austrian team's advisor Helmut Marko considers the decision to sign Max Verstappen until 2028 as one of the team's most advantageous moves. Verstappen, who recently won his first race in Melbourne and skillfully maneuvered his RB19 through the turmoil, has showcased his abilities countless times over the years.

Red Bull's steadfast trust in Verstappen is evident in the fact that they have given him the longest contract in the sport's history. The two-time world champion will continue with the team until 2028, a decision that Marko believes has greatly benefited Red Bull.

🗣️ Max Verstappen: "for me, a sprint race is all about surviving, it's not about racing."



he continues: “even if you change the format, I don’t find it’s the DNA of F1 to do these kind of sprint races.” 🗣️ Max Verstappen: “for me, a sprint race is all about surviving, it’s not about racing.”he continues: “even if you change the format, I don’t find it’s the DNA of F1 to do these kind of sprint races.”

At 25, Verstappen is currently at the peak of his career and is dominating the 2023 grid. He is leading the drivers' championship, with his teammate Sergio Perez and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso following behind.

Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

With the Dutchman well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title, it will be interesting to follow his progress this season.

