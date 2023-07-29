"We will just f**k each other”: Sergio Perez’s bizarre radio message leaves F1 fans astounded

Sergio Perez will start in the front row for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with his teammate Max Verstappen having a five-place grid penalty. But for Perez, he felt a little disappointed with the result since he thought he should've out qualified Charles Leclerc, who will start from pole position.

During qualifying, one of Sergio Perez's team radio was broadcast which left fans wondering what he was talking about. Fans immediately started sharing the radio message and started to wonder to guess what he meant.

After listening to the full radio, it was revealed that during the last few seconds in Q2, Huge Bird, his race engineer, asked Perez to let Verstappen pass through who was the driver at risk at that time. Perez, who was already at the last chicane, said:

"We will just f**k each other. We will talk later.

Despite qualifying first, Max Verstappen will start sixth due to a gearbox penalty, allowing Leclerc and Perez, who qualified second and third, to move up to the front row.

Sky Sports F1 reporter thinks Sergio Perez looks more confident at the Belgian Grand Prix

After ending his poor run of performances in Hungary last weekend, Sky Sports F1 pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz feels Sergio Perez will be more confident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“I’ve seen a new Sergio this weekend, I really have. He looks confident, he looks like all of the worries of the last few races have disappeared," Kravitz said during a live FP1 broadcast.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was a historic moment for Red Bull as they broke McLaren's record for most consecutive wins by a team in a season. With a double podium in Hungary, Red Bull are again looking very strong this weekend with Perez starting in P2 and Max Verstappen in P6 due to his penalty.