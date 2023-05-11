“We will know what is being thought about it”: Haas boss under attack by yet another Ralf Schumacher dig

Ever since Haas removed young Mick Schumacher from their roster, his uncle, Ralf Schumacher, has criticized the team on multiple occasions. After the Netflix series Drive to Survive was released, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner made headlines for his criticism of Mick Schumacher after the driver crashed and destroyed his car during a couple of races in 2022.

During the first practice session of the 2023 F1 Miami GP, the team's new driver, Nico Hulkenberg, accidentally crashed into the wall. This was enough for Ralf Schumacher to once again sarcastically taunt Guenther Steiner and the American team. As per Speedweek, the former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit said:

“If the team’s good practices are maintained, we will know tomorrow what the crash cost – and next year at the latest with the Netflix documentary we will know what is being thought about it.”

Steiner was reserved in his comments after Nico Hulkenberg's crash in FP1. In the team’s Friday press release, he simply said:

“The only little thing was Nico’s crash in FP1, but the team did a fantastic job to get him out again for FP2.”

Haas, being one of the lower midfield teams in F1, struggled quite a lot after Mick Schumacher's two severe crashes. Fortunately, Schumacher got out of the car in both crashes and was safe, but the car was completely obliterated. Apart from that, he was unable to perform better than Kevin Magnussen, who replaced Nikita Mazepin and was not fully prepared for an entire season.

Hence, all these factors played against the young German and eventually pushed him out of F1. He is currently working as a reserve driver for Mercedes. His replacement on the American team, Nico Hulkenberg, is having a brilliant start to the season. He is consistently performing better than Kevin Magnussen.

Haas team boss impressed by Nico Hulkenberg's performance

It is clear that Nico Hulkenberg is performing much better than his teammate, Kevin Magnussen. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner recently said that Magnussen isn't happy with his performances so far this season. As per Nextgen-Auto, he said:

"Kevin is not happy at the moment; he is behind Nico. He is happy for the team, and he knows the car is good, so he can get there too. He just needs to get everything back on his side because I know he can do it. Ultimately, it all depends on performance, but at the moment, I’m pretty relaxed about it."

Steiner also praised Hulkenberg, adding:

"Nico clearly deserves to stay if he continues like this. It’s like he never left F1."

The German driver is currently 11th in the drivers' championship, with six points, while the Dane is down in 17th with only two points.

