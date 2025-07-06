"We won, the entire F1 community won collectively today": Fans react Nico Hulkenberg's first ever podium in Formula 1

Fans celebrated on social media as Nico Hulkenberg clinched his first F1 career podium, finishing third in the 2025 British Grand Prix. He set the record for the most races started without a podium with a whopping 239 starts.

Ad

Hulkenberg is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Making his debut with Williams Racing in the 2010 season, he raced with several teams. Although he remained extremely consistent with his results, he never had the opportunity to drive for a race-winning team. His best finish remained stuck at a P4, which he scored several times.

He showed some improvement after moving to Sauber this year, but the car's pace was not competitive enough. However, the team implemented a brilliant strategy in Silverstone earlier. The treacherous conditions on the track saw Max Verstappen spinning out of a top-three contention, and Lewis Hamilton had a similar fate. This gave him clear air in P3, which helped him clinch his first Formula 1 podium.

Ad

Trending

This was a massive celebration amongst his fans. Considering his massive following, there were quite a few celebratory posts on social media.

"We won, the entire F1 community won collectively today."

Skidmak @FrAnkenstien978 LINK We won, the entire F1 community won collectively today.

Ad

"HULK PODIUM BEFORE GTA 6 RAHHHHH," another user wrote.

"The most underrated driver in history Red Bull should sign him," suggested a fan.

Some fans also mentioned that Nico Hulkenberg's podium was a bigger celebration than Lando Norris's home victory. The McLarens marked their fifth 1 - 2 finish this season, extending their lead in the Constructors' standings.

DProdigy @DProdiogy LINK Hulk getting on the podium is bigger than Lando winning. Period.

Ad

"I could care less about McLaren right now. I'm so happy for the man Nico," a fan wrote.

"I could watch him celebrate and smile for the next 8 hours," mentioned a fan.

At the same time, Hulkenberg was quite cheerful with his finish as well, as he felt that it was "surreal."

"It's been a long time coming": Nico Hulkenberg on his first F1 podium finish

Hulkenberg celebrates his podium finish with race winner Lando Norris at the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix (Getty Images)

This P3 finish is so far the biggest triumph in Hulkenberg's Formula 1 career. As mentioned, he never had a car capable of winning races; moreover, his driving skills never had the right platform at the right time. Although he is capable of much more, this P3 finish is so far the best he has achieved.

Ad

Reacting to his podium finish, Hulkenberg stated it was "surreal" considering their position earlier in the race.

"It's been a long time coming, hasn't it?" Nico Hulkenberg said in his post-race interview. "But I always knew we have it in us. I have it in me somewhere. I mean what a race, coming from virtually last, you know, doing it all over again from last weekend. It's uh, pretty surreal, to be honest."

Although his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto retired earlier in the race, Nico Hulkenberg's P3 finish pushed Sauber up into sixth place in the Constructors' standings with 41 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More