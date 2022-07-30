"Well Italian Sandwiches Are Better"- Fans dive in joy after McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo nail the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP FP2 

McLaren had a fantastic start to the F1 Hungarian GP weekend. The two drivers set competitive times in both the practice sessions, but arguably what stood out the most was the time set by Lando Norris on his soft tire run in FP2 as he ended the session in P2. Daniel Ricciardo was not too far behind as he finished the session in P5. The drivers had a strong grasp of the track, and while both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled, the McLaren drivers were on top of things.

Looking at the speed of the two drivers, fans were excited at the prospect of a strong weekend from the team. Here are some of the best reactions from McLaren fans on Twitter.

"It is only FP2, but nice to see Lando Norris do well and McLaren be near the top again."

"Well, Italian sandwiches are better!"

"McLaren fans, it may finally be a race weekend you can enjoy"

"The track seems to suit us. Great to see two papaya cars that far up the order again!"

"I'm scared. It looks genuinely promising and I really want it to happen, but F1 often is an emotional rollercoaster - you know it!"

"Great practice sessions both cars look consistently fast and stable awesome effort Team 🧡💙🏁👍💙"

"This is Owen. As a Fan this is memorable. Similar form for Saturday "

"I will not get my hopes up. I will not get my hopes up. I will not get my hopes up. Don't mess up the setup tonight!!! Let's GOOOOOOO!!"

"The circuit match with McLaren car style, the upgrades make the car did it more downforce. But Norris said past week the car is more competitive in low fuel (qualy) than race."

McLaren: A productive day today, interesting weather tomorrow!

Executive Director of Racing Andrea Stella spoke to the media afterwards and admitted that the team's performance was postive and the potential is there for a strong result.

"A productive Friday for us at the Hungaroring. Overall, the car seems to have decent potential. It ran without issue, which allowed us to get through a busy programme split between more work to fully understand the new aerodynamic package we introduced in France, and also running to understand tyre behaviour for this weekend."

"For the latter, we were able to test all three compounds – and have plenty of data to go through this evening. We’re shifting focus now to be in good shape for qualifying and the race. Looks like we may be in for some interesting weather tomorrow!”

The team lost its P4 position in the championship to Alpine in the last race. It does look well-placed to snatch it back from its French rival.

