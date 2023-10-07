"What is the added value for F1?": Ferrari boss not in favor of Andretti joining the F1 grid as the 11th team

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur recently gave his own views on Andretti's F1 team, given a green light from the FIA to join the sport. The 11th team will now have to discuss the process of joining the sport with FOM to finalize details. Most of the teams that are already in the sport are not too supportive of new ones joining the grid.

Speaking in the press conference before the 2023 F1 Qatar GP, Vasseur clearly stated that he was not the biggest fan of Andretti joining F1. He addressed the issue of several teams going bankrupt a few years ago and how another team would put pressure on the sport to increase the prize pool and offer teams more every season. He said:

“It's not a secret that I am not a big fan. We have to keep in mind that 3-4 years ago, we had almost half the grid close to bankruptcy. We have to avoid arrogance, as life is a cycle and we don't know what could happen before 2030.”

Furthermore, the Ferrari team principal emphasized the importance of new teams adding value to the sport in order for F1 to survive. His main concern was whether Andretti's F1 team was adding enough value to them or not. Vasseur concluded:

“I think we would put F1 in a tough situation with this, except, as I said, if the new entry would bring massive value to F1. I don't have access to Andretti's dossier but I think that is the first question: 'What is the added value for F1?' We already have a team that is American with Haas; we have an American driver on the grid...the question for me is around this: what could be the added value?”

Max Verstappen on Andretti's team's potential entry in F1

Max Verstappen gave a diplomatic view on Andretti getting the nod from the FIA to join F1. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he initially stated how great it is from a drivers' point of view to have one more team on the grid, giving both current and aspiring racing drivers the opportunity to get into the sport.

“I mean that’s why it is really very hard to comment on that. Because I speak from the driver’s side cause I’m not a team owner. So I can understand their side. But everything that Ive seen so far, plus the partners they have and the name, they’ve shown that they are a professional team. So it would be nice because it gives more opportunities for the drivers side.”

However, the Red Bull star also understands why teams are not too keen on having a new one on the grid, as it could dilute the overall prize pool even more.

“But I can understand from the teams side that they don't want it. It’s a tricky one, its a tough one.”

Though Mario Andretti's team is still a long way away from the grid, they have made a huge step with the FIA.