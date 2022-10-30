"What did you have for breakfast," question fans as Valtteri Bottas blazes into Q3 for 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Fans were delighted as Valtteri Bottas pushed his Alfa Romeo hard enough to end up in Q3 and qualify P6 for the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix.

The qualifying session during the race weekend in Mexico saw a delight for Alfa Romeo as Bottas roared around the track. The Q1 session saw him put his car in the top three, and then blaze into Q3. He then set the sixth-fastest time, surprisingly ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. It was one of the best performances the Finn has pulled out of his car this season after moving from Mercedes and spectators are amused to see him go so fast.

Valtteri Bottas has had a hard time with the reliability of the car throughout the season so far. Although both Guanyu Zhou and Bottas have battled well, the car has not been in their favor. During the United States GP as well, Bottas went onto the gravel and had to retire from the race. Similar issues have seen him earn only 46 points so far this season. Hence, a performance like today's will surely make the Finn and his team happy.

Fans amused after watching Valtteri Bottas' fiery performance in Mexico

Fans, especially those who have wanted to see Bottas in a better position than he is now, were delighted to see him qualify P6 for the 2022 F1 Mexican GP. They took to Twitter to express their excitement, with some of the best tweets as:

Britt🇳🇱 | DOUBLE WORLD CHAMPION🧡🦁 @worldcrampion Bottas I fucking love you

What did you have for breakfast omg

WTF1 @wtf1official BOTTAS GOES THIRD AGAIN BOTTAS GOES THIRD AGAIN 👏👏 https://t.co/qV1dkXrxaJ

"Bottas is driving like he's still in a Mercedes."

Valtteri Bottas is driving like he's still in a Mercedes.

"That lap from Bottas was MEGA!!! Bottas for pole??????"

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1



That lap from Valtteri Bottas was MEGA!!! Bottas for pole??????

WTF1 @wtf1official Bottas goes up to P3 Bottas goes up to P3 👏 https://t.co/hCmFERdfCe

Valtteri Bottas managed to qualify P6 ahead of Charles Leclerc and behind Carlos Sainz, sandwiched by both the Ferraris. While teams struggled to deal with the thin air and less drag produced at the track, Bottas, with his knowledge of the track, pulled an amazing result. Unsurprisingly, he is also the lap record holder at this track. With the Mercedes W12 in the 2021 season, he set the lap record at 1:17.774. Max Verstappen came close to this as he pulled off the pole position at 1:17.775, however, Bottas' amusing drive grabbed the most attention.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Guanyu Zhou, was eliminated after Q2 and put in the 12th fastest time on the track.

