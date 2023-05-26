What was Charles Leclerc going to be if not an F1 racer?

Charles Leclerc recently revealed that he could have been an architect if he had not become an F1 driver. Of course, the Monagasque has pursued the dream of becoming a racing driver ever since he was a kid, but he also has a lot of other interests, as every racing driver has.

In an exclusive Q&A interview, Charles Leclerc's brother, Arthur Leclerc, asked him what he would have become if he had not pursued racing.

Before the Ferrari driver could answer, Arthur immediately said 'musician' and chuckled. This was, of course, a reference to his brother's latest music release, where he played the piano.

Charles humorously answered that he should probably say musician as well. However, he revealed how much he loves architecture and would have probably become an architect.

He said:

"Now I should say a musician! No, I probably would have tried to become an architect. I love architecture, so yeah."

Previously, the Monagasque expressed his interest in architecture and how he was fascinated to see all the architectural development in Monaco. He gradually became a fan of interior architecture when he moved into his first apartment and wanted a more personalized look.

It is fascinating to learn that Charles Leclerc's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Sine, was pursuing a career as an architect when he was still dating her.

Back in June 2022, the Ferrari driver mentioned how she was about to finish her studies and become a professional architect. Unfortunately, the couple drifted apart in December 2022.

F1 pundit believes Charles Leclerc could bag pole position in the Monaco GP

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews

F1 pundit and presenter Tom Clarkson believes that Charles Leclerc could stand on pole position in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. The Monagasque has already shown great pace over one lap this season, especially in Baku, where he took both pole positions for the sprint and main race.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Clarkson explained how Ferrari is quicker than Red Bull and Aston Martin in slow corners, which is a striking characteristic of the Circuit de Monaco.

He said:

"When you look at the GPS and you look at the speed of the cars through slow corners, the Ferrari is faster than Red Bull through the slow corners, as it has been so far this year, and the Aston Martin is equal to it."

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Waving to a home crowd this weekend Waving to a home crowd this weekend 👋🇲🇨 https://t.co/qd1elPQjpg

He added:

"So when you look at Charles Leclerc's record on street tracks—two pole positions in Baku with a car that is brilliant through slow corners, I think Charles is my money for pole position this time around."

Leclerc concluded:

"And surely lightning is not going to strike twice, and Ferrari are going to get the job done on the Sunday. So, I don't think there is a faster driver on street tracks over one lap, than Charles Leclerc."

The Ferrari driver is currently in seventh place, behind Lewis Hamilton and ahead of Lance Stroll. He has only scored 34 points so far in the 2023 F1 season.

