"What a clown; Mercedes had been winning for 8 years in a row"- Fans slam Toto Wolff over 'boring' F1 remarks

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been taken to task by F1 fans for his recent comments on the sport being 'boring'.

In a recent interview, Wolff said that it's tough to have entertaining sprint races with existing performance gaps in the sport. F1 fans, however, have not taken kindly to these views and blasted Wolff for not saying a word when his team dominated the sport for eight years.

Here are some of the best tweets where fans went after the Mercedes boss for his comments:

“What a clown, The only reason I am watching F1 is ’cause Ferrari and Red Bull are beating MB. Nice change after 8 years of same team winning all.”

“[It] is for laughs, mercedes had been winning for 8 years in a row and without a competitor to face it. Now that they can’t compete to win the world championship, they say that f1 is less entertaining”

“Apparently F1 has become too boring because the Red Bulls and Ferraris are too strong even though only half a season has passed and there’s TWO teams in the fight and so surely, less boring. This is according to Toto Wolff – the man behind 8 years of Mercedes dominance. Please”

“Toto Wolff needs to be quiet.. F1 is not boring, best it’s been in years..only thing boring is Toto’s constant whining and crying since the start of the season”

“Broo Toto Wolff complaining on boring races because of performance gap as he is not in the fight. Where was the complain when mercedes was 1.5 seconds faster than all other cars??? Genuine question”

“Toto Wolff says Red Bull and Ferrari dominance could bore fans: Races have less entertainment because there is too much performance gap between teams. He says it because he is not on the top. We had 7 years of Mercedes dominiance that was boring”

“Toto Wolff has commented that the dominance between Ferrari and Red Bull makes Formula 1 predictable and boring. He is right, but that does not mean that his face is as hard as concrete, from 2014 to 2020 he forgot this type of statement for some reason.”

Mercedes is riding high on a 3-race podium streak

The German team is out of contention for the title this season with its performance deficits against Red Bull and Ferrari, but the team is still showing significant improvements. One proof of that is the fact that the team's lead driver, Lewis Hamilton, is currently riding a 3-race podium streak after scoring three consecutive P3 finishes in the last three races.

The German team currently finds itself third in the championship with 237 points while Red Bull leads with 359 points.

