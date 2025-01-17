What is the connection between Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher? All about the relationship between Michael Schumacher and Mick Doohan's families

Seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher and Moto GP legend Mick Doohan shared a deep friendship during their racing days. That camaraderie was passed on to their kids, Mick Schumacher and Jack Doohan, as the duo continued to share a great bond on and off the track.

Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers to win as many as seven world championships, including five consecutive titles with Ferrari. Mick Doohan, on the other hand, was a legend himself in the field of MotoGP. He won five titles to script a historic legacy.

While Michael and Mick came from different tracks, their mutual love for motorsports brought them closer. The duo shared a great bond and apparently lived next to each other in Monaco.

As disclosed by crash.net, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan once revealed that Michael Schumacher named his younger son, Mick, to mark respect towards his friendship with Doohan. Mick Doohan's son, Jack Doohan, also disclosed that the former seven-time world champion gifted him his first go-kart when he was seven years old.

“Michael Schumacher. I was fortunate enough that he was a family friend from a young age. Michael used to visit us in Australia occasionally and stay with us because my dad and him were friends. They lived next door to each other in Monaco at one point," Doohan said.

Naturally, their camaraderie was transferred to their sons. Jack and Mick Schumacher are close friends on the track. Mick made his F1 debut with Haas in 2021, and after two seasons, he moved to Mercedes as a reserve driver. However, after failing to secure a seat for the 2025 season, Mick called it quits on his role as a reserve driver with the Silver Arrows.

On the other hand, Jack Doohan is set to make his debut in F1 in 2025 with Alpine. He replaced Esteban Ocon after serving as reserve driver for multiple seasons. However, rumors surrounding his contract situation are rife as Alpine's signing of Franco Colapinto has drawn wild theories from the fans.

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf cast doubt on Jack Doohan's future

Michael Schumacher's brother, Ralf Schumacher (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher expressed his shock to see Jack Doohan getting a seat in F1 for the 2025 season. He claimed that Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore could have signed someone else if he had the time. Speaking to Sky Germany in December 2024, Ralf said:

"There are enough young drivers who are waiting. I am curious in any case and there will be more things to come, also at Alpine. I still can’t believe that Jack Doohan is signed, even though the contract is done. I think Flavio Briatore had other things in mind." (via Planet F1).

Meanwhile, recent rumors suggest that Jack Doohan is signed by Alpine only for the first half of the season. If the Australian underperforms in the first few races of the season, the team reportedly plans to replace him with Franco Colapinto.

