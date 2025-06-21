What is controversy around Simone Ashley in Brad Pitt's F1 movie? All about the Bridgerton star's absence in the Lewis Hamilton-produced movie

Hollywood actress Simone Ashley's role in the upcoming "F1" movie, produced by Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, was removed from the film ahead of its release. The Apple-backed project is directed by Top Gun: Maverick's famed director Joseph Krasinski and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer and is set to be released on June 25 worldwide.

The film depicts the underdog story of a fictional F1 team, "Apex GP," owned by Javier Bardem's character and has an aging character, Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Brad Pitt, and a rookie, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, as their drivers.

The project is being touted as the "most authentic racing movie," given that the action was shot during real race weekends and features real F1 drivers in the movie. With Lewis Hamilton serving as an Executive Producer, the Hollywood film also puts an emphasis on having a diverse star cast and crew.

It was announced last year that they had cast the Bridgerton and Sex Education-famed actress Simone Ashley in a small role. The Indian-origin Brit had even shot for her brief role extensively, but unfortunately, it was controversially cut in the final edit. In the final cut of the motion picture, Ashley did not have any storyline or a speaking role.

Speaking with People, Kransiski reflected on the reason behind having just one scene of Ashley in the movie, in which she does not have a line, saying:

"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut. But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again,"

Although the 30-year-old had not spoken on the controversy, it has upset many fans, given that they had loved her roles in the two Netflix shows.

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on working with Joseph Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he grew up watching Jerry Bruckheimer-produced movies, given that the latter has been working for decades in Hollywood, while appreciating Krasinski's "laser focus."

In an exclusive interview with F1, the seven-time world champion said:

"I grew up seeing Jerry’s name come up on screens at the cinema and he’s such a legend, so to finally be in a room and working with him was such an honor.

"He’s still so enthusiastic, even with all the accolades and all the success he’s had, he’s just so passionate about what he does and that’s been so inspiring to see. And I was really, really impressed by Joe and how he works, his laser focus, his ideas, his eye for how to capture things."

Lewis Hamilton has been heavily involved in the project, apart from acting as an Executive Producer, he has acted as an advisor in the scripting process.

