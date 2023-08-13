What is the controversy surrounding McLaren and Alex Palou? Exploring the complete saga

IndyCar driver Alex Palou recently announced that he will not race for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar squad for the 2024 season.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the agreement between Palou and the Woking-based outfit after the pair had agreed a deal for the 2024 season. However, Palou's latest employer Chip Gannasi filed a lawsuit against their driver that made him race for them this season, in which he will secure his second title in the series.

As per Motorsport.com, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said:

“I’m extremely disappointed that Alex Palou does not intend to honor his contractual obligations to race with us in IndyCar in 2024 and beyond. This is incredibly disappointing, considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly and our significant investment in him based on that commitment.

He also added that the “time, money and resources preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him and were looking forward to IndyCar win with him”.

Recently Palou also parted ways with his management company, Monaco Increase Management, who in their statement claimed:

“Monaco Increase Management is bitterly disappointed to learn about Alex Palou’s decision to break an existing agreement with McLaren for 2024 and beyond. Together, we had built a relationship that we thought went beyond any contractual obligation and culminated in winning the 2021 Indycar crown and tracing a path to F1 opportunities.

McLaren driver hopeful of team's prospects in the future

Lando Norris said that he's hopeful that the team are in a better position currently than in the last few seasons.

In his post-race press conference after the Hungarian GP, he said:

“I guess we’ve said it a few times before, I do feel like we are in a better position than before with our understandings, you know, the people we have, our areas of focus.

“Like the upgrade we brought to Austria is the biggest upgrade McLaren as a team have brought in the last five years. In terms of having a car, making improvement to it, it’s the biggest improvement we’ve had in my five years of being at McLaren, that’s a fact.

It will be interesting to see if the British team can climb back up the spots and start challenging for wins and podiums once again. There are a lot of expectations on them in the second half of the season.