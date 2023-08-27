What is the difference between a standing start and rolling start in F1?

The 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix will have a rolling start procedure at 17:14 local time as it was announced by the stewards. This happened after a sudden burst of rain took over Zandvoort and drivers pitted for wet tires. However, they had to come back in again soon because the session had to be red-flagged.

After a long wait, it was announced that the racing session would be resumed soon at 17:14. While many motorsport fans might be aware of the term 'rolling start', it is important to know the difference between a 'standing start' and 'rolling start'.

The normal start to an F1 race, when drivers are in their grid slots and wait for the five lights to turn on and go out at the same time, is called a standing start. This is because the cars are literally standing before the race is started. But after a race has been red-flagged, there is a chance that the stewards might order a rolling start.

The procedure to do this involves the entire grid following the safety car for a single lap, and then starting the race right behind it, as they roll. This is also the standard starting procedure for other motorsports like NASCAR or GT.

What is the restarting order of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix was red-flagged as their home hero, Max Verstappen, was leading the race, followed by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin, and Sergio Perez, the former's teammate.

The starting order will be the same as the grid was before the session was red-flagged. Here is the order:

Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Sergio Perez Pierre Gasly Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris George Russel Alex Albon Oscar Piastri Esteban Ocon Yuki Tsuonda Lance Stroll Nico Hulkenberg Valtteri Bottas Liam Lawson Kevin Magnussen

There are going to be seven laps for which the drivers will follow the safety car to remove the standing water.

Verstappen, if he managed to keep his lead intact, could win the race and equal the record for most consecutive F1 wins, which is currently held by Sebastian Vettel. He achieved this with Red Bull back in the 2013 season.