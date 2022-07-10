F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Austrian GP?

F1's return to the Styrian mountains did not disappoint as Charles Leclerc took victory at a frenetic 2022 Austrian GP to deny Max Verstappen and Red Bull a win on their own patch.
The Monegasque driver started the race in P2 and looked comfortable for the majority of the 71-lap event. He even took over the Dutchman thrice over the course of the race. Leclerc did suffer a late scare with a throttle issue on his Ferrari but was able to nurse the car home to claim his first win since winning in Melbourne back in April.
Verstappen was able to finish in second while also having the fastest lap of the race. The 24-year-old's cause was aided by Carlos Sainz's DNF after the Spaniard's Ferrari dramatically caught on fire.
Lewis Hamilton climbed from P8 on the grid to bag the final podium spot. Mercedes teammate George Russell overcame an early 5-second penalty to cross the line in fourth. The Briton returned to the top 5 after his DNF at Silverstone.
Haas driver Mick Schumacher impressed thoroughly with his second points finish in as many races after taking P6 in the race ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and his teammate Kevin Magnussen.
Daniel Ricciardo returned to the points for the first time since the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP with his P9 classification, while Alpine's Fernando Alonso came from the back of the grid to cross the line in P10.
Another enthralling installment of the ever-engaging 2022 season served up some amazing racing while also proving what a war of attrition it is to compete in these championships.
Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Austrian Grand Prix