F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Austrian GP?

F1's return to the Styrian mountains did not disappoint as Charles Leclerc took victory at a frenetic 2022 Austrian GP to deny Max Verstappen and Red Bull a win on their own patch.

The Monegasque driver started the race in P2 and looked comfortable for the majority of the 71-lap event. He even took over the Dutchman thrice over the course of the race. Leclerc did suffer a late scare with a throttle issue on his Ferrari but was able to nurse the car home to claim his first win since winning in Melbourne back in April.

Verstappen was able to finish in second while also having the fastest lap of the race. The 24-year-old's cause was aided by Carlos Sainz's DNF after the Spaniard's Ferrari dramatically caught on fire.

Lewis Hamilton climbed from P8 on the grid to bag the final podium spot. Mercedes teammate George Russell overcame an early 5-second penalty to cross the line in fourth. The Briton returned to the top 5 after his DNF at Silverstone.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher impressed thoroughly with his second points finish in as many races after taking P6 in the race ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and his teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to the points for the first time since the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP with his P9 classification, while Alpine's Fernando Alonso came from the back of the grid to cross the line in P10.

Another enthralling installment of the ever-engaging 2022 season served up some amazing racing while also proving what a war of attrition it is to compete in these championships.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 208 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 170 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 151 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 133 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes 128 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 109 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 64 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 52 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 29 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 22 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 17 13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 16 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 15 15 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 18 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 3 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

