"What on earth was that McLaren babble about at the end?": Fans react to Danica Patrick's appearance as part of the F1 broadcast in the US GP

Danica Patrick is a controversial figure in the Sky Sports broadcast team, as many within the F1 fandom have bashed the former female driver for her presence during the race in Texas. Moreover, this trend has continued over the weekend, as fans continued to bicker about her over on social media after the Grand Prix was over.Patrick is regarded as one of the most successful female drivers to have taken up the intricate sport of motor racing. She first earned her name in the IndyCar field by becoming the first female driver to lead a lap at the fabled Indy 500, that too in her debut run at the event.Since then, she went on to score her maiden win in the series and later decided to ditch the open-wheel racing formula for NASCAR. Though her stock car racing venture was not as successful, the 43-year-old bade adieu to racing and moved over to punditry.However, Patrick's presence on the panel for her F1 commentary gig has not always gone down well. She has had some friction with other experts on the Sky Sports panel, leading to a strained reputation among the F1 fandom.So, with her presence at the United States GP, this left a section of fans riled up, who shared their discontent with Patrick being on the broadcast over social media:&quot;Is it me or has Danica Patrick descended into totally incoherent sentences? What on earth was that McLaren babble about at the end?&quot;Aaron James @aaronjamesf1LINKIs it me or has Danica Patrick descended into totally incoherent sentences? What on earth was that McLaren babble about at the end? #skysportsf1 #skyf1 #USGP #usagp&quot;Couldn’t watch the F1 US GP post race show because I cannot tolerate Danica Patrick’s nonsense,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Jenson around Danica Patrick consistently has me in stitches,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans further wrote:&quot;Get &quot;Danica Patrick&quot; off my screen,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;Wtf is it with the obsession to have Danica Patrick on the call every COTA GP? She f**king SUCKS dude, literally the only sucky part about F1 in Texas,&quot; another netizen wrote.&quot;It's 3 am watching a race in f**king America Danica Patrick is yammering on my screen why do I like this sport,&quot; another netizen shared.On the other hand, the 43-year-old made her first appearance on Sky Sports' panel at the 2021 United States GP.Danica Patrick is enjoying her time in the United States Grand PrixSince her first appearance almost four years ago, Patrick has been a staple in the Sky Sports broadcast team for the North American races. While she was last present at the Canadian GP back in June, the race in COTA meant her arrival in the F1 paddock was all but certain.Sharing some images from the Austin race weekend, she captioned her post on Instagram:&quot;Another hot and busy weekend in Austin for @skysportsf1! 🤠&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver is slated to return to the F1 paddock next week, at the Mexican GP.