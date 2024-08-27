"What the f**k is this?": Pundit faces backlash for claiming Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell play a persona in front of the media

F1 fans were left raging after pundit WilL Buxton claimed that Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell play a persona in front of the camera. The F1 drivers are arguably two of the more affable and relatable on the current grid given their friendly nature off the track.

Both Ricciardo and Russell have won over the fans with their sense of humor which they display on multiple occasions outside the track. However, while appearing on the DRS: De Race Show podcast, F1 presenter Will Buxton was critical of the two drivers's personas and praised McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Buxton said:

“Oscar 's great. What I like about Oscar is he’s still so new to all of this that he’s not trying to play up to a preconception of who he needs to be. Like George is trying to be this weird Talented Mr Ripley-type person, right? I don’t know what George is… like George is trying to be this thing.

“Daniel Ricciardo is still trying to play up to being the 24, 25-year-old Daniel and it’s like, mate you’re in your 30s, calm down. Flipping the bird at the bit that he crashed at last year, come on mate. I think so many of them get caught up in who the media thinks they are that they play up to their personalities."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Buxtons' comments on Ricciardo and Russell on X.

"George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo are two of the nicest guys on the grid, people have nothing but good things to say about them. what the fuck is this?" one said.

"Idk, maybe Buxton cannot fathom the fact that some men can be nice and fun, and it's not forced, or an act. Seems like these, just like decency is, are an unknown territory for him."

"'Flipping the bird' is also just factually wrong. it was a two-finger salute??? get your eyes checked???" another said.

"God what a bi*ch honestly," yet another said.

"Will thinks Gasly is the best driver of the younger lot. So yeah, his opinion means exactly 0 to me," a fan said.

Daniel Ricciardo gives his take on 'staying' in the Red Bull family

RB driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that he was aware that 'staying' in the Red Bull family was 'up to' him as with impressive performances he can get the security of racing in 2025.

Speaking with F1.com, the Aussie said:

“I have every opportunity in front of me, and that’s the beauty. It’s up to me, and I know there is always pressure and there is the Red Bull system, but I know if I do the job then I will have a seat. I’ll have somewhere to race."

Ricciardo's performances have improved off late compared to his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in RB as he has closed their head-to-head in races to 9-6 after a dismal first few races in 2024.

